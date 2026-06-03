"New poster for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' showcases Matt Damon facing giant Laestrygonians"

A new poster for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'The Odyssey' has been released, giving fans a fresh look at the reimagined mythical characters. The imagery shows Matt Damon's Odysseus facing an army of armored giants, presumably the Laestrygonians from Homer's epic. The film, shot entirely with IMAX film cameras, is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026. The poster's release intensifies the excitement for what is considered one of Nolan's most important projects. "

has received its best poster yet. The new imagery gives fans a fresh look at how Nolan is reimagining the mythical characters from Homer’s epic.shows Matt Damon’s Odysseus facing an army of armored giants.

The movie’s marketing has shown many breathtaking visuals, and the new poster ups the ante for excitement. Largest Screens On Sale Tomorrow at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Experience The Odyssey shot entirely with IMAX film cameras in theaters 07.17.26. In Homer’s Odyssey, the Greek hero Odysseus has his ships destroyed by the Laestrygonians, a group of cannibal giants.

The poster hints at a reimagining of what the Laestrygonians look like. The Odyssey has alreadyThe Odyssey is one of Nolan’s most important filmsIt’s written and directed by Nolan. He also produced the film Emma Thomas for Syncopy. The Odyssey is executive produced by Thomas Hayslip.

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\Christopher Nolan\ \The Odyssey\ \Matt Damon\ \Poster\ \Laestrygonians\ \IMAX\ \2026\ \Epic\ \Mythology\ \Film Adaptation\ \Odysseus\ \Giant\ \Action\ \Adventure\ \Fantasy\ \Poster Release\ \Teaser\ \Movie\ \Hollywood\ \Blockbuster\

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