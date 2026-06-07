New Portillo's location planned for Michigan Avenue, and it comes with a twist

Portillo's, a longtime fixture for Chicago-style food, is establishing a presence on one of the city's most iconic streets.

Portillo's, a longtime fixture for Chicago-style food, is establishing a presence on one of the city's most iconic streets - but not in its usual form.

The suburban Oak Brook-based chain is opening a new location at 304 N. Michigan Ave. , near the intersection of East Wacker Place, according to a recent announcement. Signage posted on the building read"coming soon," though it's unclear when exactly the restaurant will open. The location won't be one of its typical dine-in establishments.

"Our Michigan Avenue restaurant will be one of the first in-line, walk-up Portillo's locations, designed for guests on the go who want a quick and easy way to get their Portillo's fix," the announcement read, in part. Founded by Dick Portillo as a hot dog stand in suburban Villa Park in 1963, Portillo's has become a go-to spot for Chicago classics such as Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and cheese fries, as well as signature items like its chocolate cake and chocolate cake shakes.

The chain continues to expand locally, where it operates dozens of restaurants, while also growing nationally, including in Texas, where it recently openedIn recent years, Portillo's has introduced smaller brick-and-mortar locations that emphasize pick-up and drive-thru options and don't include typical dining rooms. Such restaurants have opened in Joliet, Rosemont and Orland Park. The chain has grown to more than 90 restaurants in 10 states nationwide.





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