New Poll Shows 64% of New York Voters Support Lifting Charter School Cap

A Great Public Schools New York survey reveals strong bipartisan support for ending the charter school enrollment limit, with 64% of voters backing the change to expand educational options.

A significant majority of New York voters favor lifting the statewide cap on charter schools, according to a new poll conducted by the nonpartisan organization Great Public Schools New York. The survey, which gathered data from 4,478 registered voters across the state, indicates that 64% of respondents support removing the limit that restricts the number of charter school licenses issued.

Only 22% of those surveyed opposed the idea of raising the cap, while 14% remained unsure of their position. This overwhelming support emerges despite ongoing political tensions in New York regarding public education funding and school choice initiatives.

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Poll Details and Demographic Breakdown

The poll was conducted by HarrisX and SKDK for Great Public Schools New York. It presented respondents with specific context before asking their opinions: "When one charter school closes, its license to operate can't be used by another school - so the total number of schools shrinks." This explanation was designed to highlight the zero-sum nature of the current cap system.

Support for lifting the cap is not limited to urban centers. Some 63% of voters in the suburbs and upstate areas support raising the cap, compared to only 19% who oppose it. The remainder of these suburban and upstate voters were unsure about their stance on the issue.

Among New York City voters, 72% of parents with children in traditional public schools want to raise the cap to provide more options for families. Support is also broad across racial and ethnic lines, with 69% of Black and Hispanic voters, 62% of White voters, and 57% of Asian voters favoring the expansion.

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Political and Union Dynamics

Charter schools are publicly funded but privately managed institutions. They typically feature longer school days and years than traditional public schools. Unlike traditional public schools, which are unionized and hold significant influence in Democrat-dominated state and city governments, most charter school educators are not represented by labor unions.

Authorized by state law in 1998, there are now 286 charter schools serving 152,000 students in New York City. This accounts for approximately 15% of all public school students in the city. However, the cap has been reached in the city, meaning no new charter licenses can be issued unless the state legislature in Albany raises or eliminates the limit.

Political views on the issue are also shifting. Support for lifting the cap is broadly backed across the political spectrum: 59% of Democrats, 74% of Republicans, and 62% of independents favor the change. This bipartisan backing challenges the traditional political alignment of education policy in New York.

Public Sentiment on School Choice

When asked simply if they support or oppose the expansion of public charter schools based on their current knowledge, 63% of city voters backed expansion. In other parts of the state, 54% of voters supported expansion. The poll also highlighted the importance parents place on having multiple public school options available.

A staggering 91% of city respondents agreed with the statement that "Parents should be empowered to choose the best public school for their child, whether it is a traditional or charter school." In the rest of the state, 87% of voters agreed with this statement. This suggests a strong public desire for increased autonomy in educational decisions.

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Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a known charter school booster, is donating $1 million to launch the lobbying efforts of Great Public Schools New York. His daughter, Emma, serves on the organization's advisory board. Meanwhile, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has opposed charter school expansion, highlighting the political divide on the issue.

Lobbying Efforts and Advocacy Goals

Great Public Schools New York has identified its top priorities for the 2027 Albany legislative session. The group aims to get Governor Kathy Hochul and her Democratic colleagues in the legislature to lift the charter school cap and increase public funding for these institutions. The organization believes that increasing access to high-quality public education is a community-wide benefit.

Advocates and parents have shared personal stories to bolster the case for expansion. Violet Stevens, a parent at New York City Autism Charter School in East Harlem, emphasized the supportive environment at her son's school. She noted that educators focus on what her son can accomplish rather than what he cannot do.

Tresha Ward, CEO of Prospect Charter Schools in Brooklyn and a member of the Great Public Schools New York advisory board, praised the group's mission. She stated that for every problem in the education system, the public charter school sector has developed a solution. What is missing, according to Ward, is the power to enact change, which the organization hopes to help bring to the New York community.

Thousands of charter school parents and students marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on September 18, 2025, to promote educational choice in New York. Similar rallies, such as one outside City Hall on March 13, 2026, featured speakers like Rafiq Kalam Id-Din II advocating for the expansion of charter schools.

The survey has a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points for the full sample, though the margin is larger for subgroups. These findings provide a clear mandate for advocates pushing to change the current charter school cap in New York State.