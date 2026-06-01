graham Platner's campaign is gaining momentum as the Maine Senate candidate leans into a Trumpian rhetoric in his laTest ad. the ad features Platner speaking directly to the camera, saying 'taking back what is ours.' Platner's campaign has been marred by controversy in recent weeks,including a scandal over explicit texts that Platner had sent to a woman. Though, the scandal has not seemed to have had a major impact on Platner's campaign, as he remains the de facto nominee in the Senate race.

Graham Platner 's cAmpaign is gaining momentum as the Maine Senate candidate leans into a Trumpian rhetoric in his latest ad. The ad, which has been released ahead of the June 9 primary, features Platner speaking directly to the camera,saying 'taking back what is ours.

' This is a clear nod to the Trumpian style of rhetoric, which has been a hallmark of the former Presidents campaign. Platner's campaign has been marred by controversy in recent weeks, including a scandal over explicit texts that Platner had sent to a woman. the scandal hasn't seemed to have had a major impact on Platner's campaign, as he remains the de facto nominee in the Senate race.

In fact,Platner's campaign is gaining momentum,with several high-profile Democrats announcing thier support for the candidate. Ro Khanna, a member of the House of Representatives,is the latest Democrat to announce his support for Platner, and he has scheduled a rally with the candidate in Bar Harbor for Friday. The rally will also feature gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson and Home candidate Matt Dunlap.

Khanna's announcement of the rally appeared just days after the text message scandal broke, and it's clear that he is trying to position himself as a leader in the party. The rally is a key part of Platner's campaign strategy, as it will allow him to connect with voters and erect momentum ahead of the primary.

With the primary just days away, Platner's campaign is gaining steam, and it is clear that he is a force to be reckoned with in Maine politics. Platners message of economic populism and moral clarity is resonating with voters, and it is likely that he will emerge victorious in the primary.

The ad, which has been released ahead of the primary, is a key part of Platner's campaign strategy, and it is clear that he is trying to position himself as a leader in the party. The ad features Platner speaking directly to the camera, saying 'taking back what is ours.

' This is a clear nod to the Trumpian style of rhetoric, which has been a hallmark of the former President's campaign. platner's campaign has been marred by controversy in recent weeks, including a scandal over explicit texts that Platner had sent to a woman. Yet,the scandal has not seemed to have had a major impact on Platner's campaign, as he remains the de facto nominee in the Senate race.

Platner's message of economic populism and moral clarity is resonating with voters, and it's likely that he will emerge victorious in the primary. The rally in Bar Harbor on Friday will be a key test of Platner's campaign, as it will allow him to connect with voters and erect momentum ahead of the primary.

With the primary just days away, Platner's campaign is gaining steam, and it is clear that he is a force to be reckoned with in Maine politics





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Graham Platner Trumpian Rhetoric Maine Senate June 9 Primary Ro Khanna

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Platner's wife responds to reports of the Senate candidate's sexually explicit texts with womenWASHINGTON (AP) — Graham Platner’s wife publicly responded over the weekend to reports that she had informed his U.S. Senate campaign that the candidate had

Read more »

Cory Booker has ‘concerns’ about Platner revelations in Maine Senate racePlatner’s fiery progressive campaign has become a movement in Maine. But his personal history has threatened to amplify Democratic anxieties about the race in Maine.

Read more »

Platner Targets Collins's Wealth in Maine Senate Race as Scandal Focus ShiftsIn the Maine U.S. Senate contest,Democrat Graham Platner is spotlighting incumbent Susan Collins's multi‑million‑dollar fortune and stock holdings, framing them as disconnected from everyday residents. the shift follows scrutIny over Platner's own extramarital texts, prompting a strategic pivot toward financial disclosures and the influence of corporate money.

Read more »

Platner's reportedly extramarital texts are latest controversy in Democrat's Senate pushThe Mainer's wife reportedly flagged sexual texts exchanged with several women to a campaign aide last year.

Read more »