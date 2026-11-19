People with advanced breast cancer that has stopped responding to hormone therapy now have a new pill-based treatment option.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved giredestrant on Monday, a once-daily pill. It’s meant to be taken with theOver time, though, many of these tumors develop a change in a gene called ESR1 that helps them slip past hormoneThe new approval covers only patients whose tumors carry that mutation and whose cancer came back or got worse despite earlier hormone therapy.

To find these patients, the FDA also authorized a blood test called FoundationOne Liquid CDx. It checks for bits of tumor DNA circulating in the bloodstream. Giredestrant latches onto estrogen receptors on cancer cells, blocking estrogen and causing the receptors to break down. Everolimus shuts down a separate pathway that cancer cells use to grow.whose cancer had advanced after earlier treatment.

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Of those, 207 had ESR1 mutations. Everyone took everolimus, along with either giredestrant or a standard hormone therapy chosen by their doctor. Among patients with the mutation, those taking giredestrant went a median of 10 months before their cancer worsened. Median means that half of the participants were progression-free for fewer than 10 months and half were progression-free for more than 10 months.

That compared with 5.5 months for those on standard hormone therapy. Tumors shrank in 27% of the giredestrant group, versus 14% of the comparison group. The FDA noted that it’s still too early to know whether the combination helps people live longer.progressing on endocrine therapies often face difficult choices and deteriorating quality of life as options narrow,” Dr. Erica Mayer, director ofBlood lab abnormalities were also seen in some patients.

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The FDA is also expected to decide by Nov. 30 whether giredestrant can be used after surgery in people with early-stage breast cancer who are at higher risk of the cancer returning. Roche has said the drug could become its top-selling product ever. If it’s approved for other types of breast cancer, analysts expect it to bring in billions of dollars a year,Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Learn about breast cancer causes, symptoms, tests, recovery, and prevention.

Discover the types of treatments such as surgery and drug therapies as well as the survival rate for breast cancer.