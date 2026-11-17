In cheesy new images, the pair were spotted having a merry evening out.

The 63-year-old billionaire resigned from his post at the top of the microchip powerhouse after it emerged that U.S. intelligence services believed his mistress, Alice Huang, was feeding information back to Beijing.

New footage first revealed by CNN shows Huang, 49 and unrelated to the tech mogul, beaming as she films him scooping molten cheese from a large wheel. It follows yet more images gathered by Reuters photographer Ann Wang, showing them up close and personal on the dance floor after he gave a speech in 2024.

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That time around, he spoke at the COMPUTEX expo in Taiwan and was seen afterward with his hand on her hips, both of them smiling as she threw her arms around him. With the Nvidia boss in his signature leather jacket, it appears as if they were dancing together. In those images, she can be seen with an Nvidia lanyard around her neck. She has never worked for the company.

Instead, she is an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed but has vanished from the public eye since the news broke. The ex-boss of the $4 trillion chip firm has been married to Lori Huang since 1985. Amid the scandal, it has been alleged that he also had affairs with two of his subordinates.

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Despite the panic, several high-profile tech gurus, including SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney, have joined a chorus of 165,000 signatories calling for his reinstatement in a campaign called “Bring Jensen Back. ”The FT reports that he does not have a controlling share in the company and would be unable to overturn board decisions about his future. He is reported to have discussed a possible return with those close to him.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he believed a possible return to Nvidia for Huang “isn’t a bad idea. ” Nvidia’s board has launched an independent probe into the scandal, while U.S. authorities investigate whether export rules on microchips were broken.

Meanwhile, the Journal reported that Alice Huang’s husband, Kang Wei, built a vast network of data centers around China, according to Chinese public records. This comes as Washington, D.C. , and Beijing scramble to lead in artificial intelligence. Trump said he was not aware that Alice Huang was a spy, despite reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had briefed him on the affair before the former Nvidia boss climbed aboard Air Force One in May.

“I haven’t heard that. I haven’t heard that. No, I don’t know that she is a spy,” he said at the White House when the reports were put to him prior to his departure for a summit in Asia.

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“Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country, that’s a beautiful woman, that comes from China, they say she’s a spy,”He added: “And getting to that, I think having Jensen go back, a lot of people are asking Jensen. “They think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea. I recommended Tim Cook, who, as you know, built Apple.

I recommended Tim Cook to go into a job. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s