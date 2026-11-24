The New Philadelphia Highway Patrol Post is investigating a three-car crash that injured five people Monday.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio - The New Philadelphia Highway Patrol Post is investigating a three-car crash that injured five people Monday. According to the post, the crash occurred around 5:32 p.m. on eastbound US 250, with all three vehicles traveling in the right-hand lane.

The post said in a release that eastbound traffic was stopped due to another crash near the McCauley Drive intersection. A 2021 Ford Bronco had stopped in traffic, and a 2026 Honda Civic had stopped behind the Bronco. A 2018 Ford Fusion failed to stop and struck the Honda Civic, which was then pushed into the Ford Bronco, the post reported.

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A 19-year-old from Tippecanoe, Ohio, who drove the Ford Bronco, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Gnadenhutten EMS to Trinity Hospital. A 20-year-old from Uhrichsville, Ohio, who drove the Honda Civic, also sustained minor injuries and was transported by Smith Ambulance to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. A 20-year-old passenger in the Honda Civic from Warsaw, Ohio, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Uhrichsville EMS to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, the post reported.

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The post also said that a ten-month-old infant passenger in the Honda Civic sustained serious injuries and was flown by Medflight to Akron Children’s Hospital. According to the post, the 33-year-old driver of the Ford Fusion from Uhrichsville sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. The post reported that all drivers were wearing seat belts and that the infant was in a child safety seat. The release said distracted driving was a factor in the crash.

US 250 eastbound was shut down for over two hours so the scene could be processed and a safe landing zone could be provided for Medflight, according to the post.