The eighth PURSUE tranche adds 40 documents and three videos, among them a 1953 Lockheed sighting, a radar case reaching Mach 2.5, and a Bigelow Aerospace vault plan.

The United States Department of War published its eighth tranche of unidentified anomalous phenomena records on November 20, bringing the total number of documents in the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters archive to 521. This latest release comprises 43 distinct records, including 40 previously classified documents and three military videos that were not available to the public before this date. The announcement was made by the Department of War, which confirmed that agency partners are actively working on the next batch of files to ensure a rolling publication schedule.

A focal point of this tranche is the detailed release of a 1953 sighting report identified as DOW-UAP-D206. The document compiles witness statements, sketches, and correspondence regarding an event that occurred on December 16, 1953, near Agoura and Point Mugu in Southern California. The report features observations from Clarence Kelly Johnson, the legendary Lockheed aircraft designer who oversaw the Skunk Works division, who described a dark, elliptical object that appeared motionless before rapidly receding into the distance.

Also read Pentagon releases eighth batch of declassified UFO files including a 1952 CIA flying saucer evaluation report

Witnesses aboard a Lockheed WV-2 aircraft also reported seeing the phenomenon while flying over the coast. Johnson wrote in his official report that he was firmly convinced such devices existed, referencing the objects colloquially known as flying saucers. The Air Force Air Technical Intelligence Center later classified the sighting as a lenticular cloud, a naturally occurring formation. However, multiple witnesses questioned this conclusion, citing the object's distinct movement and sharply defined edges that did not align with standard atmospheric conditions.

The newly released files also include significant intelligence documents from the Cold War era, such as six CIA records from 1952 that examined flying-saucer reports for national security implications. Some of these historical documents discuss the potential need to convene a panel of scientists to assess available evidence regarding the nature of these encounters. The tranche additionally contains Air Force intelligence reports from 1957 and several case records from the now-defunct Project Blue Book.

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Another significant inclusion is a 538-page report from July 2009 prepared by Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies under a Defense Intelligence Agency contract. The document outlines plans for a 5,000-square-foot underground vault with three-foot-thick concrete walls designed to store potentially recovered hardware and biological samples. The contractor described efforts to acquire exotic materials from private sources, including in Brazil, and investigated unusual activity at Utah's Skinwalker Ranch.

The release also features three previously undisclosed military videos from the Middle East, recorded in 2020, 2023, and 2026. The infrared and electro-optical footage shows unidentified areas of contrast being tracked by military sensors. Officials noted that the publicly released clips lack sufficient data to determine the objects' size or speed, and the Pentagon has not identified the cause of these observations.

Among the new radar data is a case analyzed in detail for the first time, where a civilian air-surveillance system recorded eight signals. If these signals originated from a single craft, the data suggests a minimum average ground speed of approximately Mach 2.5, or roughly 1,650 mph. Investigators calculated a combined distance of 38.5 miles between detections, noting a directional change that raised questions about the flight path's continuity.

Investigators cautioned that the radar sweep interval of 12 seconds was insufficient to confirm whether all eight detections came from the same object. The line connecting the signals represents the shortest distances between detections rather than the actual trajectory of the object. This analysis marks the first time the government's UFO archive has included a formal analysis of such radar tracks.

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President Donald Trump initiated the PURSUE program in February, directing federal agencies to identify and release records on unresolved cases where evidence remains inconclusive. The first tranche appeared in May, and subsequent releases have systematically added historical reports, intelligence documents, and military footage to the public domain.

Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and Pentagon Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell stated that the Department of War and its agency partners are actively preparing the next release. He emphasized that the department remains committed to transparency regarding these historical and contemporary observations. The complete eighth tranche is accessible through the official PURSUE archive at WAR.GOV/UFO, with additional documents expected to be published on a rolling basis in the near future.