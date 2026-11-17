A shooting that severely injured a Mobile woman outside her home went unsolved for months, until police arrested five teenagers last month.

MOBILE, Ala. - A shooting that severely injured a woman outside her home on Rickarby Street went unsolved for months, until police arrested five teenagers last month.

Investigators have not discussed what led to the arrests , but court records point to video from recently installed cameras at Rickarby Park.

Also read New I-83 exit to Cameron Street opens in Harrisburg as part of Capital Beltway project

“It is not the only piece of evidence in this case, but it is a critical piece of evidence, in that it corroborates all the other pieces of evidence,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Susman said after the defendants’ arraignment hearings Monday. “So having that video camera footage was a essential component of us being able to prosecute this case.

” Four defendants pleaded not guilty: Dantarious Franklin, Alex Porter and Markail Tolbert, all 18, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named because of his age. The pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby set a Dec. 2 date for a hearing under Aniah’s Law, which gives judges greater discretion to deny bail to defendants charged with certain violent offenses.

Advertisement

Prosecutors have asked a judge to allow them to charge a 15-year-old as an adult. The shooting injured Genade Colley after she pulled into her driveway following her birthday celebration. In September, Ring camera video captured another shooting near the park. From 2019 to the start of this year, five other shootings have taken place in or near the park.

Those incidents – as well as shootings in Langan Park and Herndon-Sage Park last year – prompted the Mobile City Council to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars upgrading surveillance at city parks. Officials said Langan Park had cameras, but they were not recording during a shootout in March 2025. Cameras in Herndon-Sage Park were not working when Frenicka Craig suffered fatal gunshots in April 2025, according to police.

The city already had begun installing new cameras when gunfire killed a teenager near Rickarby Park in 2025, but the cameras had not yet reached that park. Susman declined to discuss what prosecutors believe sparked the violence injured Colley. But she added that more information will come out at next month’s hearing.

“We expect the detective to testify,” she said. “We expect there to be discussion about the types of investigation that was conducted, the different conversations of any that they’ve had with witnesses. I anticipate that there will be discussion about the motive, or lack thereof, behind some of the actions as part of why this type of behavior is subject to Aniah. ” Two of the defendants who pleaded not guilty Monday told Zoghby they plan to hire lawyers.

Advertisement

The judge appointed attorneys for the other two. Scott Hawk, appointed to represent Porter, said he does not know anything about the case beyond what he has seen on the news and heard in a brief conversation with his client’s family.

“My client’s ’til proven guilty, and he’s got a constitutional right to have an attorney, and that’s the court appointment me to him,” he said. “So we’ll fight all the way. ” Prosecutors said this may be the first significant case in which newly installed park cameras aided an investigation.

“Additional camera footage anywhere helps,” Susman said. “It just – we exist in a world now where having camera footage is an essential part of prosecuting cases. Jurors expect to see it. ”