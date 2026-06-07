A new pill targeting the root cause of pancreatic cancer has been announced, offering renewed hope. Kay Kays, the world's longest survivor of the disease, shares her story and advocates for continued research through foundations like the Seena Magowitz Foundation and HonorHealth Research Institute.

From Monday at 11:00 AM Mountain Daylight Time until Tuesday at 9:00 PM MDT, a weather alert is in effect for the Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas along Highway 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Highway 264, and Chinle Valley.

From Sunday at 8:00 PM Mountain Standard Time until further notice, conditions are expected for the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, and Yavapai County Mountains. From Sunday at 9:00 PM MDT, another period covers Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264.

From Monday at 10:00 AM MST until Tuesday at 8:00 PM MST, the areas include Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, and Kaibab Plateau. Amidst these regional alerts, a major breakthrough in the fight against pancreatic cancer has been released this month, highlighting a new pill that targets the root cause of how the disease exists and spreads.

Arizona resident Kay Kays is documented as the longest survivor of pancreatic cancer in the world after defying a prognosis that gave her only four to six months to live. Kays now serves as an advocate for cancer research and hope alongside organizations like the Seena Magowitz Foundation and HonorHealth Research Institute. Kay Kays, an Arizona resident, holds the distinction of being the longest survivor of pancreatic cancer globally.

"I was 44 years old when I was diagnosed," recalled pancreatic cancer survivor Kay. "I was given four to six months. I mean I was 44 years old. I was oblivious to cancer.

I had a son to raise. I had a job, I liked to play tennis. I was a hiker, and it was really hard to grasp.

" "Everywhere I went they said there's nothing going on for it no research so it was a pretty dark time," Kays shared. "I had my pancreas, my spleen and my gall bladder all removed. " She defied every odd. Dr. Erkut Borazanci at HonorHealth called her remarkable.

"We want to have more people like Kays out there hence the need for research for better insight into pancreas cancer and looking for breakthroughs," said Borazanci, the director of oncology at the HonorHealth Research Institute. Breakthroughs like a new pill announced this month are making significant strides in pancreatic cancer. According to Borazanci, it is "a pill that's the first pill that's targeting pancreatic cancer at the root of why the cancer exists and why the cancer spreads.

" Kays is an advocate for research, especially with the Seena Magowitz Foundation. She says her message is about hope.

"I had the will I wanted to live. My problem was I had no hope and that's why I'm speaking today because pancreatic patients need to know it is a devastating disease but there is hope and the research were seeing come out. Now there is more hope than ever, and we need to fight as long as God gives you the strength we should be fighting," Kays said





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Pancreatic Cancer Cancer Breakthrough Kay Kays New Pill Honorhealth Seena Magowitz Foundation Cancer Survivor Oncology Research

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