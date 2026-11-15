New Orleans port sues to get control of tanker that crashed into cruise ship on Mississippi River

The National Transportation Safety Board said the tanker’s voyage data recorder has been recovered.

A tanker collided with a river cruise ship carrying about 129 passengers and crew on the Mississippi River in New Orleans. Officials said everyone is accounted for and no critical injuries were reported.

, the city’s port sued to make sure federal investigators can seize the vessel that is owned by a subsidiary of a Chinese company. All 197 passengers and crew on the American Heritage cruise ship survived Friday as well as the crew on the tanker. Officials said 32 people were brought to the hospital, including two police officers thrown into the Mississippi River when the boat rolled. But none of the injuries were critical and eight remained hospitalized Saturday.

Also read Rescues underway after tanker collides with river cruiser near New Orleans on the Mississippi River

The National Transportation Safety Board said the tanker’s voyage data recorder has been recovered. The device records information such as the vessel’s speed and audio from the bridge of the tanker. It is the maritime equivalent of an aircraft’s flight data recorder. NTSB member John DeLeeuw said the agency expects to release a preliminary report within 30 days, with the final investigation report expected in 18 to 24 months.

A 16-member team will spend a week in New Orleans investigating the incident. The lawsuit, filed by the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans, said the Atlantic Asphalt tanker caused at least $1 million in damage to its terminal. A judge issued a warrant Friday giving federal officials control of the ship for now.

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The tanker has been towed away from the site, but it could take weeks to move the cruise ship, which remains turned on its side against a terminal in the Mississippi River, Coast Guard Capt. Melanie Burnham told reporters Saturday. Traffic has been limited on the Mississippi River, but Burnham said boats should be able to move both upstream and downstream soon. The tanker appeared to lose steering, but the exact cause of the crash is not known, Burnham said.

The National Transportation Safety Board was sending investigators to New Orleans. The first warning people on board the American Heritage had was the tanker blasting its horn several times as it floated toward the cruise ship, passenger Joe Knab told WDSU-TV. The hit was hard, and the ship immediately started leaning.

The crew gathered everyone on the third deck to put on life vests and start getting them off the boat, but it suddenly rolled and sent Knab and about 100 other passengers and crew into the muddy Mississippi River, where the water was 66 degrees Fahrenheit. Tugboat operators, other cruise ship captains, nearby workers, police and other rescuers rushed to help.

Nearly four hours after an asphalt tanker crashed into a river cruise boat, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said that no passengers remained unaccounted for and none of the hospitalized passengers were in critical condition.

“It’s fine now, but it was a little scary there at the time. I thought I was drowning because I kept bobbing underneath — and the water doesn’t taste very good,” Knab told the television station, still in the jeans he was wearing on the boat, now covered in mud. Knab said he thinks he was in the water about 15 minutes. He laughed and said his 20 years in the Navy likely helped him.

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Knab was wearing a shirt from a Hilton hotel where the passengers gathered. The rest of his belongings were in the river. Somehow his cellphone still worked. He hoped to get on a plane soon back to Wichita, Kansas, but he was not sure how Friday’s nationwide ground stop was going to throw another problem at him.

Putting the life vests on the passengers as they waited to get off the boat likely saved a number of lives when the boat suddenly turned into the water, New Orleans Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll said.

“Whether it’s 10 feet of water or 200 feet, having those vests, having that population put those vests on and kind of float upriver while we retrieve them — I think was the best factor of success,” Montroll said. Tanker owner is subsidiary of Chinese company The Atlantic Asphalt is a 520-foot-long vessel. It had a final destination in New Orleans, according to MarineTraffic, and was sailing under a flag for the Marshall Islands.

The ship is owned by a company called Nave Shipping SA, which is registered in Monrovia, Liberia, according to the International Maritime Organization and was one of the defendants in the lawsuit filed Friday. Nave Shipping is a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, a sprawling Chinese state-owned conglomerate, according to the live shipping tracker MarineTraffic.

The tanker involved in the crash specializes in carrying large quantities of asphalt and bitumen, a semi-solid substance that is often used for road construction and roofing, according to MarineTraffic.