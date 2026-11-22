The New Orleans Pelicans face a difficult trade market for Dejounte Murray as rival teams demand draft picks to absorb his contract. This situation forces the franchise into a potential loss of assets.

The New Orleans Pelicans are facing significant resistance from NBA rival teams regarding a potential trade for guard Dejounte Murray. Opposing franchises are reportedly refusing to absorb his contract without receiving additional draft compensation. This stance effectively turns the Pelicans into sellers who must pay to unload their player. It is a rare and disadvantageous scenario in the current market.

Teams interested in acquiring Dejounte Murray are requesting a first-round pick to take on his financial obligations. His current contract requires him to receive 32.8 million dollars for this season. The agreement also includes a 30.8 million dollar player option for the 2027-28 season. This structure makes his contract highly expensive for any potential trading partner without incentive.

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The Pelicans originally acquired Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in a major blockbuster deal. That transaction occurred in 2024 and involved sending Dyson Daniels and two first-round picks to Atlanta. The current situation forces New Orleans to potentially part with even more assets just to remove him from their roster. This quick fall for the former All-Star highlights the volatility of modern NBA roster construction.

Dejounte Murray has struggled with availability since joining the franchise. He has appeared in just 54 games since arriving in New Orleans. His time in the league has been interrupted by a broken hand and a torn Achilles. These significant injuries have impacted his consistency and the team overall strategic planning.

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On the court, the guard has posted modest statistics this season. He has averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists through nine games. His shooting efficiency has been notably poor. His field goal percentage from beyond the arc sits at just 29.6 percent. These numbers have likely contributed to the lack of interest from other franchises.

Tensions between Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans organization have escalated recently. He took to social media to criticize individuals he believed were responsible for negative coverage about him. He suggested that someone within the Pelicans organization was behind these posts. This behavior has added a layer of complexity to the internal team dynamics.

Earlier this month, Dejounte Murray targeted a Pelicans fan account on social media. He criticized the account for highlighting his mistakes during a blowout loss to the Nets. He wrote publicly that the critic had no understanding of what the team was dealing with. This incident highlighted the growing friction within the locker room.

The relationship appears to have deteriorated further following public complaints. ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst reported that the Pelicans sent Dejounte Murray home. This action followed his public trade request and difficult behavior around the team. Windhorst mentioned that audio from a courtside microphone surfaced recently. The audio revealed comments by Dejounte Murray, though the specific target was not confirmed.

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Dejounte Murray has reportedly expressed interest in joining the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have shown some level of engagement but remain cautious about the financial terms. They reportedly do not want to take on his contract without receiving draft compensation in return. Jalen Green has been floated as a potential trade piece involving the Phoenix Suns.

However, the Suns hesitation suggests they do not view Dejounte Murray as a priority acquisition under current conditions. This reluctance limits his viable trade destinations significantly. The Pelicans seem ready to move forward without Dejounte Murray. Their decision to draft young point guard Jeremiah Fears in 2025 indicates a shift in their long-term strategy. This draft choice suggests they are prioritizing youth and cost control over their established veteran guard.

Despite the organization apparent desire to part ways, the trade process is stagnant. The demand for draft compensation from other teams creates a significant barrier. Dejounte Murray may find himself stuck in New Orleans for the foreseeable future. The Pelicans must now navigate this complex situation while managing their salary cap and roster construction. The guard has not played since November 11, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his status.