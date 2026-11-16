New Orleans Mississippi River Collision Capsizes Duffy Boat and Other Daily Headlines

Investigation underway after a Mississippi River collision capsized the riverboat Duffy with no fatalities reported, while other major stories include a Miami airport collision, the arrest of Natalee Holloway's killer, and declining US crime rates.

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An Illinois paraglider died in a weekend crash after reportedly experiencing an emergency mid-flight. The Kendall County Coroner’s Office said it was notified around 3:40 p.m. Saturday of a possible fatality in Plainfield, an area dotted with farm fields southwest of Chicago.

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"The Kendall County Coroner’s Office was notified of a possible fatality related to a paragliding incident in the area of Ridge Road and 127th Street in Witnesses reportedly rushed to Lopez's aid and attempted to help him until paramedics arrived and continued lifesaving efforts, the outlet said. The incident remains under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department and the Kendall County Coroner's Office.