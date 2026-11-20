Open since 2016, this Los Angeles-area restaurant celebrates intergenerational Creole recipes, offering slow-cooked gumbo, fried catfish, and traditional po'boys with a family-driven dining experience.

Located in Carson’s Gateway Plaza, the restaurant serves up fried and grilled catfish, oysters and shrimp sourced from a farm in Louisiana. The menu also features po’boys and plates of étouffée, served on Mardi Gras and other special occasions.

Guests can also dig into po'boys and plates of étouffée, served on Mardi Gras and other special occasions. And when it comes to gumbo, there’s a lot of time and care behind every bowl. The restaurant’s recipe takes about 10 hours to prepare. There’s also a traditional New Orleans way to enjoy it: take a bite of potato salad, then follow it with a spoonful of gumbo.

Also read New Defender Colors Inspired By The World Atlas

Darrow’s supper specials come with two sides and a choice of French bread or buttery cornbread. LAPD swarms home of singer Madison Beer and Chargers QB Justin Herbert Open in Carson since 2016, co-owner Norwood Clark Jr. said the restaurant’s success comes from its intergenerational recipes and family-driven dining experience.

Advertisement

“You never know who's going to walk through that door and change your life,” Clark said. “We have to treat everybody the same. ”The restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.Family traditions and bread made with love are central to The Old Sasoon Bakery's successCool, dry weather expected in SoCal before another chance of rain moves inJPMorganChase, Mastercard, Visa report cyberattack on third-party service providers