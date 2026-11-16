New Orleans cruise ship disaster timeline reveals tanker's troubled past and frantic final minutes

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker lost steering just minutes before slamming into the docked American Heritage cruise ship in New Orleans on Friday.

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Coleman says at least 129 passengers were rescued and none critically injured.reveals how the massive vessel lost steering control just minutes before slamming into a docked cruise ship, raising questions about the tanker's troubled safety history.and tanker caused the passenger vessel to take on water before capsizing around 22 minutes later, which sent passengers and crew scrambling to get off the ship. While 32 people were hospitalized, no deaths were reported.

Also read NTSB: Tanker steering failure caused New Orleans cruise ship crash

Federal investigators are working to find out what caused the tanker's steering failure. NEW ORLEANS BOAT CRASH CALLED ‘MIRACLE ON THE MISSISSIPPI’ AS EVERYONE IS ACCOUNTED FOR, OFFICIALS SAYthat lasted several days. The boat was docked for two hours before the collision and was in the process of beginning to let passengers disembark, according to officials. Around 200 people were on the ship.

The Atlantic Asphalt, which carried 19 crew members and a local river pilot, departed from Lower 9 Mile Anchorage, located near Mississippi River mile marker 83.12:26 p.m.: Tanker suffers major steering malfunction According to the NTSB, the tanker suffered a steering casualty which left its rudder fixed in the starboard position, causing the vessel to make a turn toward the Mississippi River's east bank.

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Between 12:26 and 12:28 p.m.: Tanker crew issues emergency commands According to the NTSB, crew on the tanker issued various emergency commands such as a whistle, requests for assistance, commands to deploy anchors,First responders work the scene by the riverboat American Heritage after it capsized following a collision with the tanker Atlantic Asphalt on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans on Nov. 13, 2026, in New Orleans, La. The Atlantic Asphalt collided with the American Heritage cruise ship near the Port of New Orleans.

Shortly after the tanker crashed into the American Heritage, it began taking on water as passengers and crew tried to evacuate. The ship also began to tilt toward the river's middle course.consisting of Coast Guardsmen, police, firefighters and other first responders also began, with other tugboats and commercial vessels also coming to assist. The American Heritage cruise ship capsized as it rolled onto its side and became partially submerged.

According to the NTSB, the vessel capsized 22 minutes after the tanker first hit it. All passengers and crew on the cruise were accounted for, with 32 people taken to local hospitals for non-critical injuries. Tugboats surround the Atlantic Asphalt tanker in New Orleans following its collision with the docked American Heritage river cruiser on Nov. 13, 2026.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker was cited in June for faulty electrical wiring in the ship's pump room, according to records obtained byIn 2024, inspectors logged two breakdowns in the ship's navigation systems. In September 2024, the vessel"experienced loss of communication between the bridge and main engine," according to Coast Guard officials in Wilmington, Delaware.