All 129 Passengers and Crew Survive New Orleans Tanker Collision That Capsized River Cruiser

A tanker struck the docked American Heritage river cruiser in New Orleans, causing it to capsize and sending more than 100 people into the Mississippi River. Officials say everyone is accounted for, with eight people still hospitalized.

All passengers and crew from the American Heritage river cruiser were rescued after a tanker collision capsized the docked vessel near the Port of New Orleans, officials confirmed Saturday.

Eight people remained hospitalized, including two in serious condition, while the other six were stable. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry called it a literal miracle on the Mississippi. He said the river is not some quiet pond and there were real challenges out there.

Also read Rescues underway after tanker collides with river cruiser near New Orleans on the Mississippi River

Rescue Efforts Save All From Capsized Cruiser

Mayor Helena Moreno said none of the hospitalized passengers had critical injuries. Two Harbor Police officers were also hospitalized and were in good condition. Moreno said there were zero people unaccounted for, which is a miracle, crediting local, state and federal responders who jumped into the water to help. The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time Friday when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the American Heritage, which had been docked for about two hours.

The cruiser was carrying roughly 129 passengers plus crew, though Moreno later estimated 180 to 190 people were aboard. Port of New Orleans Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montro said responders evacuated more than 80 people before the vessel overturned, while roughly 100 people ended up in the river. Passengers were evacuating when the cruiser began taking on water and capsized, leaving some in the water and others on a portion still above water. Harbor Police responded first.

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Firefighters lowered ladders over the dock and nearby vessels helped pull people from the water. New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said a police drone already airborne for an unrelated theft call was redirected to the crash within moments. The boat's captain was injured but remained aboard until passengers and crew were accounted for, becoming the last person to leave the vessel. The captain initially refused medical treatment until he knew where everyone was, according to the mayor.

A cruise passenger was also hailed as a hero after jumping into the water to save an 84-year-old man. Capt. Melanie Burnham said crews were preparing to remove 16,000 gallons of fuel from the American Heritage before salvage operations begin. Divers were expected to assess the vessel, while pollution response teams monitored the river for potential leaks.

Investigators Examine Steering Loss Cause

Burnham said crews had not observed any product in the river requiring removal but warned that hazardous materials could potentially escape during the operation. She said the operation would take weeks, not days, and that it would be done safely and done right. Burnham said investigators were examining an apparent loss of steering, but the exact cause was not yet known.

She said there was no indication the incident was terrorism related in any way, shape or form, though investigators would continue working through that. The National Transportation Safety Board initially announced it was dispatching a Go Team to investigate, with investigators expected to arrive Saturday morning.

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However, the agency later said lingering flight disruptions from Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop forced a change in plans. Due to the residual delays from the nationwide ground stop, the NTSB said it would no longer send a board member and would instead send a team of investigators by ground to the scene. The NTSB began arriving Saturday after travel disruptions delayed its response.

River Reopens As Recovery Operations Continue

The Atlantic Asphalt has since been moved from the collision site, while the Coast Guard has partially reopened the river to two-way traffic. A 500-foot safety zone remains in place around the wreck. American Cruise Lines, which operates the American Heritage, is coordinating with local officials to assist displaced passengers as the investigation and recovery efforts continue. Landry said the incident remains under active investigation.