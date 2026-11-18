New federal guidelines for donation after circulatory death require a formal pause process and clearer communication with families, affecting how hospitals and organ procurement organizations handle end-of-life donation decisions.

New federal guidelines for organ donation after circulatory death now include a formal process to pause donation if patient safety concerns arise. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, previously announced the policy update in a press release.

The changes were approved by the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network in August. The new guidelines apply to donation after circulatory death (DCD), in which organs are recovered after the heart and lungs stop functioning. This differs from donation after brain death, when the donor is declared dead based on the irreversible loss of brain function.

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Families Can Request Donation Pause

The rules require that families, medical providers and other people involved in the process be told they can request a pause and how to do so. Dr. Stephanie Widmer, a New York City emergency medicine physician and Fox News medical contributor, said families should know there are now clearer safeguards, including a five-minute wait and the chance to pause the process.

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HRSA Division of Transplantation Director Dr. Raymond Lynch told Fox News Digital that organ recovery before confirmation of death does not happen under the process governed by the new guidelines. Previous cases in which organ recovery was reportedly begun before confirmation of death have raised questions about safeguards in the donation process.

Lynch said the point of the policies is to preserve the sanctity of the decision and make sure the technical parts of the operation pose no risk to the patient. He said the new guidelines improve the safety, quality and consistency of care already being delivered across the United States. Organ donation has changed within the last decade, according to Lynch. Historically, most donors were declared brain dead, meaning they were legally deceased at the time the decision was made.

Now, he said, providers deal with DCD, meaning an individual is not brain dead but is very severely injured. Lynch said the medical team and family have come to the decision to change the goals of care and let that person have a natural, compassionate death. In that setting, shortly after they pass away, their organs are removed through a surgical procedure.

Organ Donation Discussion Timing Shifts

The guidelines do not change the roles of the patient's health care team or the organ procurement organization, the group that coordinates organ donation and recovery. Rather, they set clearer expectations for when donation-related discussions and procedures take place, according to Lynch. Historically, it was very late in the patient's medical course before there could be a discussion of them being an organ donor, Lynch said. He said that has two kinds of harm.

One concern was that families may have felt rushed or pressured to decide whether to authorize organ donation before they had enough time to make an informed choice. He said delays could deny patients the chance to give the gift of organ donation, as they intended when they signed up to be donors. He said the new guidelines bring more thorough conversations and clearer records of what information was shared with families, and when.

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Lynch said all of this is about elevating donation to the level of a medical specialty. The HRSA aims to ensure that the quality and quantity of communication and medical care is very high, he said. We're making sure through these regulations that there is a level of professionalism and consistency, and that the care people's loved ones are going to get is compassionate and respectful, he said.

Ethicists Question Donation Approach Pressure

While the changes are intended to strengthen patient safeguards and improve communication with families, University of Rochester bioethicist Dr. Lainie Ross told NPR that allowing organ procurement teams to approach families before they decide whether to withdraw life-sustaining care could leave them feeling pressured or distrustful of doctors' motives. In public comments, the American Society of Transplantation said it supports honoring requests to pause the donation process at any point. Widmer said protection of the donor must always come first.

She said she thinks the changes are a positive step toward improving patient safety, transparency and public trust. My concern is whether these safeguards will be consistently enforced across hospitals and organ procurement organizations, Widmer told Fox News Digital. She was not involved in the guideline updates. The doctor added that a policy is only as effective as its implementation, and that additional procedural requirements don't unnecessarily interfere with a patient's wishes to donate.

Widmer said she'd like to see stronger national standards for independent neurological assessments and greater oversight of organ procurement practices. The medical team caring for the patient should remain completely independent of the organ recovery process, she emphasized. Families also deserve clear explanations of exactly what will happen, including any specialized procedures used to preserve organs. The goal should always be to save lives through donation without ever compromising the care, dignity or safety of the donor.