Orange Beach City Council approved new short-term rental rules ahead of Airbnb changes: rental agreements, guest contact info, 24/7 response, and more.

The Orange Beach City Council unanimously adopted new vacation rental rules Tuesday, with requirements for rental agreements, guest contact information and safety equipment. Councilman Pat Simpson said the ordinance is meant to establish consistent standards for rentals, whether a guest books through Airbnb, Vrbo or another online travel agency.

“The main reason for this ordinance was, we were trying to establish some clear and consistent requirements for short-term vacation rentals here in Orange Beach,” Simpson told NBC 15. “We do thousands and thousands of rentals every year. ” Simpson said the discussion began after the City learned Airbnb planned policy changes that could limit hosts’ ability to require rental agreements, identification and phone numbers from guests. The changes are scheduled to take effect Nov. 20.

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“We saw it as a main thing is a safety issue,” Simpson said. “What if mandatory evacuation? How do we reach these people? ” He said the City is not trying to shut down the platform, but wants local owners and managers to be able to contact guests and remain responsible for their properties.

“We’re not trying to shut down Airbnb,” Simpson said. “We just don’t want them to be able to take away that contact with the guests. ” The ordinance requires written rental agreements listing the renter’s name, age, phone number and home address. Agreements must also include occupancy, noise and parking rules, and owners must keep them for two years.

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Owners or agents must be available 24 hours a day during each stay and respond within an hour after receiving a City notice. Rentals must have smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors where required and a kitchen fire extinguisher. The ordinance sets a $200 annual license fee. Violations can bring fines of up to $500 per offense, and repeated violations could lead to suspension or revocation of a license.

The ordinance does not expressly require owners to check a government-issued ID or state that the person who books must be the one staying at the rental. Simpson said, in his interpretation, the ordinance lets owners set guest-screening requirements in their own rental agreements.

“In that rental agreement, it may require that the person that’s responsible for booking it provides a photo ID,” Simpson said. “These owners with this new ordinance are now able to, if they so choose, to require that photo ID. ” City Administrator Ford Handley told NBC 15 the City believes owners can use their rental agreements to require the person who books to be the responsible guest and to be present, rather than booking for someone else.

Dawn Shaver, co-owner of The Salty Dawn, a three-bedroom beachfront condo at Summer House, said she supports the ordinance but wants that distinction to be clear.

“I want to make sure that the person renting the unit is, let’s say, over 25,” Shaver said. “But is the person staying in the unit over 25? So that is still a question for me. ” Shaver said her own rental agreement requires one person at least 25 years old to be responsible for the reservation.

She wants to make sure a renter cannot book a condo and then let someone underage stay there instead.

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“I want one person over the age of 25 that is the responsible party,” she said. “I want to make sure that a person cannot rent to and then allow somebody else to stay that’s underage. ” Shaver said she went to the council meeting because she wanted city leaders to hear from property owners and managers.

“I didn’t want Airbnb, Vrbo or any other platform to take away any of the rights of us as owners to know who is actually staying in our condos,” she said. Shaver said she believes booking platforms are changing how they operate and worries owners could lose access to information about guests. She added that her view is based on her interpretation of the policy changes.

“I feel like it’s fantastic. I’m really proud of Orange Beach for stepping up,” Shaver said of the ordinance.

“I think it’s the right thing for these beachfront communities, so that they stay the way that they are. ”“It’s just about being able to do the right thing and protect property and protect Orange Beach, protect our Gulf Coast,” he said. Daphne man killed, Fairhope man injured in Baldwin Co. crashBaldwin County deputies arrest man after reported Foley-area sexual assaultMobile County: Jarnessia L. Chestang accused of following a school bus to confront a 12-year-old, then assaulting him.

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