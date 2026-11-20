Alabama's newly designated opportunity zones, effective January 1, 2027, aim to stimulate private investment and job growth through tax incentives. The program, made permanent by recent federal legislation, covers 66 of the state's 67 counties, including a new retail corridor in Dale County near Fort Rucker.

OZARK, Ala. - Starting in January, new opportunity zones in Dale County and across Alabama will offer tax incentives to encourage private investment and job growth.

Congress created the federal program in 2017 and made it permanent under the 2025 law known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill. ” Alabama’s newly approved zones take effect Jan. 1, 2027. Dale County has had opportunity zones before. This time, local leaders recommended a different area: a retail corridor that includes a portion of Highway 231.

Also read Dolly Parton's Threads Tour 2027 Dates Revealed as New Musical Dolly Set for West End

Leaders hope the incentive will help attract new development. Holle Smith of the Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corporation said the area was recommended because it is a retail corridor and because of its proximity to Fort Rucker.

Advertisement

“We recommended this one mostly because it is a retail corridor and because of its proximity to Fort Rucker. So, while this is a complex tool and it’s not appropriate for every project, it is just another tool in our tool belt to be able to incentivize and recruit some development here,” Smith said. The state’s 141 newly approved zones are in 66 of Alabama’s 67 counties. The new designations will remain in effect for 10 years.

Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!