New One Piece Cooking Sim Revealed: Set Sail on the Baratie Number Two This October

A new One Piece game has been announced, blending restaurant management with pixel art charm. Release date October 23 on PC, Switch, Switch 2, and mobile.

The first week of June brought a truly overwhelming amount of new game reveals and trailers. PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo also hosted first-party showcases, and Summer Game Fest packed in plenty more.

So, it is pretty easy to miss some of the most exciting reveals, even if they might be the games you most want to add to your wishlist. For fans of One Piece, a brand-new game set in the world of the iconic manga and anime was recently revealed. And you just might have missed it. With Grand Theft Auto VI's November release looming over the gaming world, many titles are opting to stay far, far away.

That has left October looking pretty empty. So, an October release date for this new One Piece game stands out. Players will join up with the Straw Hat Crew to create and run a floating restaurant aboard the Baratie Number Two. The core gameplay loop features collecting ingredients, coming up with new recipes, and designing your restaurant to perfection.

Though it looks like a solid cooking sim even for those less familiar with the source material, fans will be delighted to see iconic characters appear in the game, in stunning pixel art for the first time ever. Some will be part of your loyal crew, er… staff. Others will appear as hungry customers who might just become regulars if you play your cards right.

To get a look at some familiar favorites in their new pixel sprite forms, you can check out the trailer. For One Piece enthusiasts, this may well be your new most anticipated game of the year. The gameplay looks like pixel art restaurant management perfection in my book. As you build up your restaurant, you will work with Sanji to come up with new recipes.

And if there is one thing that makes an anime like One Piece perfect for a cooking sim, it is the mouthwatering food animations. Dishes from the anime and new, unique creations for the game will make up your menu, including creations inspired by the Devil Fruits.

If you are more of a design person than a recipe completionist, there are also plenty of ways to customize your floating restaurant, with over 200 unique pieces of furniture and decor to choose from. The game releases on October 23rd for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and mobile devices. It is available to pre-order now. This announcement came as a surprise during the Summer Game Fest, where many other titles were showcased.

The developer has promised regular updates post-launch, including new recipes, characters, and seasonal events. Overall, this is a must-play for both One Piece fans and lovers of cozy management sims. The pixel art style gives it a nostalgic charm, and the depth of customization ensures long-lasting appeal. Mark your calendars for October 23rd and get ready to set sail with the Straw Hats.

The game is already generating buzz on social media, with fans praising the concept and the faithful adaptation of the anime's aesthetic. Whether you are a longtime follower of Luffy's adventures or a newcomer to the world of One Piece, this cooking sim offers a unique and delightful experience. Stay tuned for more details as the release date approaches, including potential crossovers with other anime or games.

For now, you can wishlist the game on Steam and follow the developer for updates. The Baratie Number Two is waiting for you, so start planning your menu and get ready to serve up some devilishly good dishes





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

One Piece Cooking Sim Nintendo Switch Summer Game Fest Gaming News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bella Hadid stuns in striking blue one-piece swimsuit during yacht day with friendsBella Hadid stuns in a blue one-piece swimsuit while relaxing on a yacht with friends, sharing sun-soaked photos on Instagram ahead of summer.

Read more »

Scientists trigger sleep’s restorative effect in mice forced to stay awake“Dolphins do something similar, sleeping with only one brain hemisphere at a time,” one researcher noted.

Read more »

One-on-one with Arizona Football's Tre Smith at the Tucson Sugar Skulls gameNicknamed “Mr. Redline” for his high-motor, relentless style, Smith sets the tone for Arizona’s defensive front under head coach Brent Brennan.

Read more »

Lakers Add Another Piece to Growing Front Office Overhaul Under Mark WalterNew team owner, Mark Walter, isn’t wasting any time in reshaping the front office operations of the Los Angeles Lakers, with the storied franchise making anothe

Read more »