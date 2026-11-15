New nurse incentive program starts amid patient care concerns at Wexner Medical Center

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Nurses at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will see a new incentive pay program that kicked off Sunday morning. The hospital announced the change as a way to support nurses and maintain high-quality patient care amid recent concerns voiced by staff in nursing units.

According to the medical center, the new program offers double the market rate and is designed to be sustainable, allowing more nurses to take part and giving unit managers greater flexibility in its use. Leadership at the medical center said they had hoped to find a collaborative approach to incentive pay but moved forward because of urgent patient care needs. In a statement, the medical center emphasized, "Our priority is providing safe, high-quality care to every patient.

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We believe that a strong and sustainable incentive program is one critical tool to support patient care. Following increased concerns from our nursing units over the past week, we are taking this step to ensure our nurses have the support needed to keep giving our patients the very best care.

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" They also said, "Given the urgency of patient care needs, we are acting now to do what's best for our nurses and our patients. "to the State Medical Board of Ohio and the Ohio Board of Nursing regarding John J. Warner, MD, CEO of the medical center, and Corrin Steinhauer, DNP, RN, Chief Nursing Officer of The James Cancer Hospital due to "staffing deficiencies that have reportedly contributed to canceled open-heart surgeries, closed intensive care beds, limitations on patient admissions and transfers" and what they described as increasingly concerning nursing assignments.

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