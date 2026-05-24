New Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, and HBO Max Releases, Series Updates, and Movie Trailers

Includes reviews and trailers for Murder Mindfully, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2, Jae-seok's B&B Rules, The Kid Who Stops Time, Chinese star Dylan Wang's new sci-fi movie, an upcoming slasher film starring porn stars, and Hugh Jackman's movie leaving HBO Max soon.

The black comedy series Murder Mindfully , based on the novel by Karsten Dusse, follows a successful lawyer who becomes a murderer after undergoing mindfulness coaching for work-life balance.

It stars Tom Schilling, Emily Cox, Peter Jordan, and Sascha Alexander Geršak in the cast. Also, Netflix brings A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2, based on the novel franchise of the same name by Holly Jackson. Pippa "Pip" Fitz-Amobi solves criminal cases in this series.

Additionally, "Jae-seok's B&B Rules" (Season 1) is a Netflix Original, and "Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time" (2026) is another Netflix Original. A Chinese star Dylan Wang's new sci-fi movie has a streaming release date on Netflix. There is also a trailer for an upcoming slasher film starring real porn stars titled Blowie. Lastly, Hugh Jackman's $619M movie leaving HBO Max soon





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Netflix Amazon Prime Video Hulu Paramount+ HBO Max A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Jae-Seok's B&B Rules The Kid Who Stops Time Dylan Wang Blowie Hugh Jackman's Movie Leaving HBO Max Soon Murder Mindfully Tom Schilling Emily Cox Peter Jordan Sascha Alexander Geršak Emily Cox Peter Jordan Sascha Alexander Geršak

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