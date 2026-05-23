New Navy Exhibit at Battleship Iowa

The new exhibit, "A Day in the Life of a Sailor," features an historical look at great Navy ships like the USS Constitution and an in-depth look at great navy ships. It also includes a boot camp locker room and a model of the USS Preble.

An historical look at great Navy ships like the USS Constitution is part of the new "A Day in the Life of a Sailor" exhibit aboard the Battleship Iowa , seen here on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A.

Fleet Week in San Pedro. A look at the boot camp locker room kicks off the new exhibit, shown on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro. Attendees of the 10th annual L.A.

Fleet Week play a game of pickleball in San Pedro on Friday, May 22, 2026. An in-depth look at great navy ships is part of the new exhibit, shown on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro. David Canfield, a diesel mechanic aboard the USS Iowa from 1987-89, gives a tour of the new exhibit aboard the battleship on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A.

Fleet Week in San Pedro. An historical look at great Navy ships like the USS Constitution is part of the new exhibit, seen here on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro. In-depth looks at great navy ships are part of the new exhibit, shown here on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A.

Fleet Week in San Pedro. A model of the USS Preble is part of the new exhibit, seen here on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro. A representative blueprint of the USS Iowa is featured in the new exhibit, shown here on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A.

Fleet Week in San Pedro. Attendees have the opportunity to chat with military personnel on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro. Large crowds attend the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro on Saturday, May 23, 2026





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Navy Exhibit Battleship Iowa San Pedro L.A. Fleet Week Navy Ships USS Constitution Boot Camp Locker Room Model Of USS Preble Representative Blueprint Of USS Iowa Attendees Military Personnel Community Art Project Statues Of USS Iowa's Mascot Large Crowds

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