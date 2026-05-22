New Narrative Adventure Game OPUS: The Day We Found Earth Delivers Highly acclaimed Gameplay on Various Platforms Including PC and Nintendo Switch 2026 Edition Planned for PS5 Later this Year

OPUS: The Day We Found Earth is a highly acclaimed fourth installment in a long-running narrative adventure series. Although initially released on Nintendo consoles in April 2026, it has since been made available on PC and Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 later this year. The game boasts a Very Positive review rating on Steam, with 92% of user reviews in the Positive range. It stands tall among the highest-rated games of 2026. The recently released PS5 version has been officially announced and is set to release later this year. OPUS is designed with stunning anime-inspired visuals and an emotionally driven narrative.

We’re about halfway through 2026, and I think it’s safe to say this year came in swinging with solid new game releases. Games like With a lineup that packed, some great games have flown under the radar.

That includes the 2026 installment in a long-running narrative adventure series, released for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2 in mid-April. At the time, it was a Nintendo console exclusive, and its 86 rating on Metacritic landed it among the highly-anticipated releases around the same time.

Even so, it’s clear that OPUS: The Day We Found Earth is the fourth installment in the series, and it saw a few delays before finally releasing for PC and Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 earlier this year. But if reviews are any indication, this latest entry in the series has been well worth the wait.

Currently boasting a Very Positive review rating on Steam, with 92% of user reviews in the Positive range, and maintaining its impressive 86 Metacritic rating, it’s among the highest-rated games of the year so far. Clearly, if you enjoy narrative adventure stories like The Sims or PlanetSide, OPUS: The Day We Found Earth should be on your list. And if you prefer to do your gaming on PS5, the upcoming PS5 version is a great opportunity.

Official announcement was made with a new trailer on May 22nd, offering stunning anime-inspired visuals and an emotionally driven narrative. You play as a photographer who finds himself stranded in the Dusklands and begins traveling with a young girl with amnesia. Through the lens of your camera and your exploration of the island, you will uncover new mysteries that piece together the past while also seeking to forge a way home





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OPUS: The Day We Found Earth Narrative Adventure Game Long-Running Series Impressive Gameplay High-Rated Games Emotional Story Personal Narrative Anime-Inspired Visuals Coming Soon

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