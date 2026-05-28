New Nancy Guthrie Suspect Theory Raised by Ex-Police: 'Something Feels Off'

Are investigators missing a crucial detail?

That’s the question everyone is trying to answer, and retired law enforcement officer Charles Brewer is giving his thoughts on who might be a prime suspect.

His, “Nancy Guthrie Case: We May Have Been Looking at the Wrong Person,” offers his expert insight even though he is not working with Pima County detectives on the case. Savannah Guthrie Has Allegedly Hired Former Federal Agents After Growing 'Increasingly Frustrated' With Investigators Brewer believes that the investigators are missing a clue that could be crucial to solving the case — he thinks they should stop focusing on “, and public visibility” as a motive.

“It is equally reasonable to ask whether this case may somehow connect to someone else inside Nancy’s immediate world,” he explained. It’s also important to remember that all family members, including Nancy’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who was the last person to see her on January 31,“Not necessarily family directly, but maybe somebody connected to them like a friend, an associate, maybe a business relationship, or what about a debt?

A dangerous person orbiting somewhere close to this family that nobody fully recognized at the time, because after more than 100 days, something still feels off,” Brewer said.

“Something still feels untouched. ” Brewer’s theory somewhat aligns with Robbie Mayer, a former detective with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, who spoke tothat investigators have already received. They will need to be persistent to unlock the answer, but it could be someone in Nancy’s day-to-day orbit.

“The question is if they can recognize it when they see it,” Mayer added. “Being in a case like this is like being in a field with rocks, and what you’re looking for is under one rock. You just have to keep turning. ” Anyone with information about Nancy’s disappearance is asked to please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

Savannah Guthrie Has Allegedly Hired Former Federal Agents After Growing ‘Increasingly Frustrated’ With Investigators





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