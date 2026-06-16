New Mrs Peter Phillips Makes Royal Debut at Ascot

Harriet Sperling, the new wife of Peter Phillips, made her official debut as a member of the royal family during the traditional carriage procession at Royal Ascot. The newlyweds, who married less than two weeks ago in an intimate ceremony, were joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and other senior royals. Sperling wore an elegant blue silk dress and carried a clutch bag monogrammed with her new initials, HP. The event marked her first appearance in the royal carriage procession, though she had attended Ascot previously. The wedding was attended by many senior royals, including the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales, while Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were notably absent.

The new Mrs Peter Phillips made her official debut as a member of the royal family this afternoon, when she joined her husband in the traditional carriage procession at Royal Ascot .

All eyes were on the newlyweds, who tied the knot during an 'intimate' ceremony in the Cotswolds less than two weeks ago, as they entered the Ascot paddock on a sunny afternoon. Harriet Sperling, 45, and her new husband Peter Phillips arrived in the second royal carriage, with King Charles and Queen Camilla leading proceedings in the first, on the opening day of the prestigious British racing event.

Ms Sperling looked the picture of elegance in a Suzannah London blue silk Biarritz dress and cream Jimmy Choo slingback heels as she took her place beside her new mother-in-law, Princess Anne, in the carriage. Aside from her wedding ring, the biggest hint at Ms Sperling's recent nuptials came via the sky blue Anya Hindmarch clutch bag she carried - embroidered with her new initials, HP.

Meanwhile, Peter Phillips cut a dashing figure in his morning suit with top hat and tails - and looked delighted to be enjoying the royal tradition with his new wife by his side. Harriet Sperling - aka the new Mrs Peter Philips made her royal carriage procession on the first day of Ascot Swapping a bridal carriage for a royal carriage!

The newlyweds, pictured on the right hand side of the carriage, were joined in the carriage by Ben Elliot and Princess Anne A toast to us! Peter Phillips, 48, and his new bride Harriet Sperling, 45, shared a moment following their arrival in the royal carriages The new Mrs Peter Phillips looked elegant in a Suzannah London blue silk Biarritz dress with cream Jimmy Choo heels and a clutch bag monogrammed with her new initials, HP Seated next to Peter Phillips in the carriage was the Queen's nephew Sir Ben Elliot, former co-chair of the Conservative Party.

Also joining the just-married couple in the royal procession were the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, seated beside the King and Queen, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester who waved from the third coach. Although it is Ms Sperling's debut in the procession, it isn't her first appearance at the summer racing event beloved by the royal family; with the King and Queen warmly welcoming the couple in 2025.

After arriving in the stands, the happy couple shared a tender moment when they raised a glass of champagne. Ms Sperling looked relaxed as she sipped Ascot's favourite tipple ahead of an afternoon's racing. Peter, 48, and Harriet's outing comes after they wed in front of a host of royals and socialites at All Saints Church, in Kemble near Cirencester, not far from Princess Anne's home at Gatcombe Park.

Guests at their nuptials included the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

After the formality of the carriage procession, the new Mrs Peter Phillips looked relaxed as she prepared to watch an afternoon's racing A beaming Peter Phillips and his new wife Harriet chatted to fellow racegoers shortly after arriving in the royal carriage procession Leading the procession was the King and Queen in the first carriage; Charles and Camilla are expected to attend all five days of Royal Ascot A sea of Ascot racegoers greeted Charles and Camilla as they entered the paddock around 2pm Harriet wore a white Emilia Wickstead gown and the Pragnell family tiara, while her wedding train was held by her three bridesmaids, her daughter Georgina, 14, and Peter's children, Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15, with former wife Autumn Kelly, who all looked elegant in floral garlands and matching white dresses from the same designer.

The groom's sister, Zara, attended the service with her husband Mike Tindall and their daughters Mia, 12, and Lena, seven. However, one member of the Royal Family noticeably absent from the celebrations was the groom's cousin, Prince Harry. The Montecito-based Duke of Sussex, 41, is said to have 'not spoken in years' to Peter, and sources say the presence of his estranged brother, Prince William, at the event will also inevitably have played a part.

Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also reportedly not invited to the ceremony as the monarchy continues its efforts to distance itself from the fallout surrounding his long-running scandal linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The King and Queen share a joke with Mike Tindall, with Princess Anne's daughter Zara seen in the background wearing a striking lavender ensemble Ascot attendees watched on from the stands as the King and Queen led the first carriage procession of the 2026 summer race meet The royal procession at Ascot celebrated its 200th anniversary last year, with the tradition dating back to 1825, when George IV was accompanied by the Duke of Wellington.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have continued the late Queen Elizabeth's close association with the Berkshire race meet, and royal fans look forward to catching a glimpse on them at the five-day event each year. The late Queen was a passionate owner of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Today, joining the royals in attending day one of the festival, was a host of celebrities, including former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins. Zara and Mike Tindall were the first members of the Royal Family to arrive at Royal Ascot's opening event today.

The daughter of Princess Anne turned heads in a glamorous custom Rebecca Vallance belt dress and fascinator, while she opted for pale heels and a Anya Hindmarch shell pink 'Mortimer clutch' which retails at £1,150, to finish off the look. To accessorise, Zara, 45, selected a pair of purple and gold dazzling drop earrings and a large pair of stylish sunglasses amid the warm summer weather.

In keeping with the royal couple's theme, former rugby captain Mike wore a blue waistcoat and pink tie - with a required top hat in line with Ascot's dress code. King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend all five days of the long-awaited affair.

Zara and Mike Tindall were the first members of the Royal Family to arrive at Royal Ascot's opening event today Zara, 45, was all smiles for today's event, with stylish sunglasses to help her manage the warm weather The King is set to present the King Charles III Stakes, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will present the Coventry Stakes and Princess Anne will be in charge of the St James's Palace Stakes. The new Mr and Mrs Peter Phillips looked delighted to be in the royal carriage procession, and Harriet has fitted right into royal life it seems.

The bride herself boasts wealthy connections, sharing a relation to the Duke of Gloucester through her late father, Rupert Sperling. Peter, who publicly announced his divorce to Autumn in 2020, found love again in May 2024 the NHS nurse, who is also divorced. Born Harriet Eleanor Sander to Mary Hoskins and Rupert Sanders, the 45-year-old, who has three siblings, Nicholas, Louisa and Rebecca, works as a paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS.

Peter, 19th in the line of succession, popped the question in August 2025 with a sparkling ring which boasts a subtle but touching tribute to his beloved grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. It was designed by the same jeweller behind her 1946 ring. In a statement to announce their engagement, they said both families were 'delighted'.

On their big day, as the bells of All Saints Church rang, the crowd - made up of around 300 well-wishers - cheered loudly and the assembled guests formed an impromptu umbrella guard of honour so that the bride and groom could emerge almost dry for photographs outside. Peter and Harriet stood beneath a huge white umbrella with their three bridesmaids behind waving to the crowd before making their exit in a vintage Rolls Royce.

Shortly afterwards, Kate and William drew more cheers from the crowd as they too were driven off in a black Audi with a police escort behind. Peter, whose right-hand man for the ceremony was his long-time childhood friend, Mr Andrew Tucker, and Harriet were later joined by their family and close friends for their wedding reception at Gatcombe Park, home to The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence.





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