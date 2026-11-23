Discover over 100 new movies releasing November 23 to 29 across Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and digital platforms. From The Lord of the Rings to M3GAN 2.0, find your next holiday watch.

A massive wave of over one hundred new movie titles is flooding entertainment platforms this week, offering an unprecedented selection for viewers celebrating Thanksgiving from November 23 to November 29, 2026. This record-breaking volume spans every major distribution format, including streaming services, digital storefronts, and physical media, ensuring that families gathering for the holiday have ample options across all genres. The sheer scale of releases covers high-octane action, romantic comedies, fantasy epics, war dramas, and crime thrillers, marking a significant peak in post-Thanksgiving content availability.

Netflix and Hulu are spearheading the streaming charge with a robust lineup that caters to both casual viewers and dedicated subscribers throughout the holiday week. Netflix debuts several notable titles starting on November 24, including One Last Order and Rob Lowe in The Outsider, followed by The Trouble With Mistletoe and the film Bandit on November 25. As the week progresses into November 27, viewers can look forward to new additions such as The Child and Hunchback, Soul of Paris, ensuring the platform remains a dominant force in holiday home entertainment.

Also read Netflix New Releases November 23-27 2026

On HBO Max, The Magic Faraway Tree arrives on November 27, adding to the fantasy offerings available to subscribers. Meanwhile, Prime Video brings a significant franchise property to its library with the release of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on November 28. This major animated entry into the Middle-earth universe highlights the premium nature of the catalog during this critical window, while Hulu and Disney+ contribute heavily with Borderlands arriving on November 25.

The star power driving these releases is substantial, featuring actors such as Andrew Garfield, Bill Skarsgård, Alexander Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Mel Gibson, Rebecca Ferguson, Alan Ritchson, Robert Pattinson, Cate Blanchett, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Major franchises like The Lord of the Rings are represented alongside a good number of Christmas movies designed to get viewers in the holiday spirit before or after Thanksgiving gatherings. This concentration of A-list talent across various genres ensures broad appeal for diverse household preferences during the extended weekend.

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For consumers who prefer digital ownership or immediate transaction-based viewing, the digital release slate on November 24 features Fjord, The Social Reckoning, and Wicker across various storefronts. This concentrated burst provides an immediate alternative for households without settled subscriptions who wish to watch niche titles on demand. The physical media market continues to offer a vast selection for collectors, with releases from November 24 to November 27 including Arcane Sorcerer, The Art of the Benshi, Babes in Arms, and Bachelor Mother.

Physical releases also delve deeply into niche genres, offering horror, comedy, and international cinema that rarely gets mainstream attention. Titles like Cannibal Holocaust, Crescendo, The Deadly Spawn, Desperately Seeking Susan, and The Devil's Brother highlight the diverse tastes catered to by distributors. The lineup includes cult classics and genre favorites such as Bad Blood: The Movie, Black Zombie, Blowie, Bombshell, Bruiser, and Bunnylovr, ensuring physical media remains a rich source of entertainment for dedicated fans seeking tangible collections.

As the week extends into November 27 and 28, several high-profile and niche titles become available, particularly in the physical format. Manhunter, a seminal crime thriller, releases on November 27, joining Mile End Kicks, The Scared & The Cursed: Teh Joko Anwar Collection, and The Taste of Things. Vampire in Brooklyn also makes its physical debut on this date, rounding out a comprehensive landscape of cinematic options for the holiday period.

Peacock introduces M3GAN 2.0 to its users on November 26, capitalizing on the popularity of the horror franchise as the dancing AI robot returns upgraded to stop a new android. Paramount+ and AppleTV host Shudder, which brings the cult classic Black Christmas from 2006 to users on November 26. Tubi participates in the surge of availability, further diversifying options for viewers who prefer free, ad-supported streaming tiers during their holiday downtime.

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The variety of releases ensures that whether a viewer is seeking the latest blockbuster or a forgotten classic, the period between November 23 and November 29 provides a definitive choice for everyone. Speciality collections and box sets are prominent in the physical schedule, offering deep dives into specific directors or genres with options like The Films of Hisayasu Satô: Volume Five and Ilsa: The Complete Blu-ray Collection. Horror enthusiasts will find extensive offerings with Hell House, Horror of Dracula, Hundreds of Beavers, and Huntress: Spirit of the Night.

International cinema is well-represented with titles such as Indera, Palestine 36, and Shawscope Presents: Street Gangs of Hong Kong, alongside American classics like The Man Who Would Be King, Manhunter, and The Right Stuff. Evergreen holiday classics such as It's a Wonderful Life remain available for seasonal viewing, appealing to traditionalists who prefer tangible media. The physical slate also includes International cinema with Indera, Palestine 36, and Shawscope Presents: Street Gangs of Hong Kong, alongside American classics like The Man Who Would Be King, Manhunter, and The Right Stuff.