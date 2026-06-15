New Moana Song "Along the Way" and Soundtrack Details Revealed Ahead of Film Release

A new original song "Along the Way" has been released for Disney's upcoming Moana film, performed by new star Catherine Laga'aia alongside Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho. The soundtrack, featuring new versions of original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, arrives June 26, with a deluxe edition on July 8 and an inspired Pacific artists album on July 31. The film premieres July 10.

The newest Disney animated film, Moana , featured in its soundtrack with a new song "Along the Way," performed by Catherine Laga'aia (the new Moana ) and featuring Dwayne Johnson (Maui) and Auli'i Cravalho (original Moana voice).

Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda expressed gratitude for creating this special version, highlighting the beautiful blend of voices and fun in writing for Maui. The soundtrack album, with new versions of original songs by Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina, arrives June 26, ahead of the film's July 10 release; a deluxe version follows July 8 with score and instrumentals; an inspired album on July 31 showcases Pacific artists from seven islands including Dinah Jane, Stan Walker, Iam Tongi, Paula Fuga, Maoli, and Common Kings.

Miranda had previously earned an Oscar nomination for "How Far I'll Go," originally sung by Cravalho, now reinterpreted by Laga'aia in the new film





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Music Film Moana Along The Way Catherine Laga'aia Dwayne Johnson Auli'i Cravalho Lin-Manuel Miranda Soundtrack Disney July 10 Release Pacific Artists

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