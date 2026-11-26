Barreto, 27, has one daughter and holds master’s degrees in research psychology and clinical social work. She also works as a prevention specialist with the U.S. Department of Defense, developing strategies to combat harmful behaviors.

Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto, Miss Universe 2026, attends a press conference after the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday. The new Miss Universe hails from a Puerto Rican town whose residents have long been known as “the cucumbers.

” Nestled in the mountains of western Puerto Rico, San Sebastián has been celebrating since Jennifer Barreto made history late Tuesday as the first mother and first married woman to win Miss Universe.

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“It was a day for the history books! ” exclaimed one municipal worker at the mayor’s office, which was abuzz with excitement. The town of some 39,000 people — named after its famous karst formations that look like cucumbers — could barely contain itself.