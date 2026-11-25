“It was a day for the history books!” exclaimed one municipal worker at the mayor’s office, which was abuzz with excitement.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The new Miss Universe hails from a Puerto Rican town whose residents have long been known as “the cucumbers. ” Nestled in the mountains of western Puerto Rico, San Sebastián has been celebrating since Jennifer Barreto made history late Tuesday as the first mother and first married woman to win Miss Universe.

“It was a day for the history books! ” exclaimed one municipal worker at the mayor’s office, which was abuzz with excitement. The town of some 39,000 people is named after its famous karst formations that look like cucumbers could barely contain itself.

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“So excited! ” said María Rivera as she juggled orders Wednesday morning at El Guayabal bakery.

“We were sure she was going to win. ”Barreto, 27, has one daughter and two master’s degrees, in research psychology and clinical social work. She also works as a prevention specialist with the U.S. Department of Defense, developing strategies to combat harmful behaviors. She is the sixth Puerto Rican woman to win the Miss Universe crown, ending a 20-year wait for the island.

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Thunderous applause greeted Barreto at Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum each time she advanced through the final of the competition. Her hands flew to her face in shock as she was announced Miss Universe 2026. Minutes later, she shimmied her hips as she took a victory lap to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen. ”“It’s a truly spectacular achievement,” San Sebastián Mayor Eladio Cardona Quiles told The Associated Press.

“All the most beautiful women in the universe are there, and she managed to stand out. I’m happy she represented ‘los pepinianos. ’” Cardona attended the pageant, while fans gathered in San Sebastián’s public plaza to watch on a big screen. Afterward, they formed a caravan, honking their horns into the night to celebrate Barreto’s victory.