New Millard County phone scam plays audio of child screaming, demands payment
A new Millard County phone scam is circulating.
A woman went to buy groceries on Monday — only to find that someone tried to steal her SNAP benefits. The Millard County Sheriff's Office said the callers play an audio recording of a child screaming.
They then demand that you pay to get your child.
"If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and contact your child or another trusted family member directly to confirm they are safe," the sheriff's office said. "Do not share personal information or send money. "Residents were asked to share this information with family members — especially grandparents and older relatives — so no one falls victim.
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