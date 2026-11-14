New Mexico Weather Forecast Rain and Mountain Snow Expected

Active weather impacts New Mexico with rain and mountain snow Friday through Saturday. A brief dry break occurs Sunday and Monday before storms return Tuesday.

New Mexico residents will experience widespread precipitation and mountain snow fall starting Saturday, following an active weather pattern that has already begun moving through the state. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms is currently tracking northeast across New Mexico Friday evening, delivering light to moderate rain and gusty winds to various regions.

This initial storm system is expected to weaken as it progresses into eastern New Mexico Friday night, causing the organized line of precipitation to fall apart. However, forecasters note that a few isolated showers could redevelop across parts of central New Mexico overnight, maintaining a damp and unsettled atmosphere in those specific localities during the early morning hours.

Also read Active weather returns to New Mexico starting Friday

Weekend Storm Mechanics

The next major storm system will initiate rain and mountain snow in northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado early Saturday morning. Snow levels associated with this system could drop as low as 7,500 feet, although the majority of accumulating snow will likely fall at higher elevations where temperatures are consistently colder.

Rain and mountain snow will spread eastward across the northern half of New Mexico throughout Saturday morning and afternoon. Areas along and north of Interstate 40 are likely to experience on-and-off showers, while rain chances will remain significantly lower for locations situated south of the interstate corridor.

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Elevation Snowfall Totals

Northern mountain regions could receive between 1 and 6 inches of snow above 9,000 feet elevation during the Saturday event. Most of the rain and snow associated with this system will end by late Saturday night, although a few isolated showers could linger in eastern New Mexico early Sunday morning, potentially affecting travel plans for the weekend.

High temperatures will also be notably cooler across the state Saturday afternoon as the storm system moves through. This drop in temperature coincides with the precipitation, creating slippery conditions on higher elevation roads and potentially hazardous driving environments in the mountainous areas of the state.

Dry Break Period

Drier weather will return statewide Sunday and Monday as New Mexico gets a brief break between storms. This pause in the active weather pattern provides a temporary reprieve from the continuous precipitation that has characterized the start of the weekend.

Cooler temperatures will stick around Sunday afternoon before warming slightly on Monday. This gradual temperature shift offers a brief period of stabilization before the next round of weather disturbances approaches the region.

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Active Pattern Returns

The active weather pattern will return Tuesday as another storm system moves toward New Mexico. Rain and mountain snow will develop across western, northern, and central parts of the state Tuesday afternoon and continue into early Wednesday, extending the period of wet and wintry conditions.

There is still considerable uncertainty in the forecast beyond Wednesday, especially regarding the timing and strength of additional storms. Meteorologists are monitoring the atmospheric flow closely to update projections as new data becomes available.

However, the overall weather pattern looks to remain active through the end of next week, with temperatures staying slightly below average. This sustained cool and wet regime will present additional chances for rain and mountain snow across parts of New Mexico, requiring continued vigilance from travelers and residents alike throughout the upcoming week.