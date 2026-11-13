New Mexico State Police Officer Fatally Shoots Izaeah Washington During COPS Production

New Mexico State Police released video of officer shooting Izaeah Washington during jaywalking stop filmed by COPS crew. Full details on investigation.

New Mexico State Police released footage of a fatal shooting involving Izaeah Washington that was captured by a production crew from the television show COPS. The incident occurred on October 3, 2026, in Albuquerque when state troopers attempted to detain two men for jaywalking on Cochiti Road near California Street. The released video documents a violent struggle that ultimately resulted in the death of the 26-year-old man after he allegedly drew a firearm.

Timeline Of The Deadly Stop

The encounter began at 12:11 p.m. local time when an officer observed two individuals walking within the roadway. The officer exited his patrol vehicle and instructed the men that they were being detained. Izaeah Washington departed the scene and fled on foot despite explicit orders to halt, prompting the officer to pursue him. The chase concluded when both individuals fell to the ground during a physical altercation.

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Details Of The Struggle

During the grappling match, Izaeah Washington retrieved a handgun while positioned behind the trooper. A member of the television crew identified the weapon and issued a warning before both crew members sought shelter behind a metal trash container. Washington discharged at least one round that failed to strike the officer. The officer immediately seized the weapon to prevent Washington from aiming at him, then fired his department-issued sidearm, hitting Washington at least once.

Aftermath And Medical Response

Following the discharge of firearms, the officer called for emergency medical assistance and applied handcuffs to Izaeah Washington. Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the injured man to a local hospital. Medical personnel pronounced him dead upon arrival. The public information officer for New Mexico State Police confirmed the fatality and the sequence of events that led to the fatal outcome.

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Investigation And Future Proceedings

Public Information Officer Wilson Silver emphasized that the released video constitutes only a partial recording and does not encompass the entire event. The shooting is currently the subject of a criminal investigation which will be reviewed by the district attorney's office. An internal agency investigation is also underway to determine compliance with departmental policies and procedures.

Investigation Timeline

Officer Wilson Silver stated that the comprehensive review process could take up to one year to complete. The authorities are conducting a thorough analysis of the evidence, including the video footage from the television production. The findings from both the criminal and internal investigations will determine any subsequent legal actions or disciplinary measures.