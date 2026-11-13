New Mexico Landlord Charged With Murder After Tenant Found Buried Under Porch

Police in Albuquerque charged 52-year-old landlord Jeter with murder after discovering the body of tenant Debeary buried beneath a porch. The arrest follows a three-month disappearance and family intervention that uncovered the grave.

Albuquerque police have charged 52-year-old landlord Jeter with murder after investigators discovered the body of his tenant, Debeary, buried beneath a front porch. The discovery concluded a three-month investigation into the disappearance of the disabled man, who was last seen leaving his apartment on August 12. Security camera footage captured Debeary exiting the residence on that date, marking his final known appearance before he vanished without a trace.

Criminal Charges and Legal Proceedings

Jeter faces a murder charge alongside three counts of tampering with evidence and a charge of aggravated burglary. Court records indicate these charges are directly connected to the death of Debeary and the concealment of his remains. The legal action comes after law enforcement executed searches at the rental property and located the victim's body, leading to the immediate arrest of the landlord.

Also read USDA reports sharp spike in New World screwworm infestations across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona

The investigation began when Debeary failed to appear at known locations after August 12. His family members reported his disappearance and provided critical context to investigators, noting that Debeary had experienced significant health issues prior to the incident. Family sources stated that Debeary had suffered multiple strokes, requiring brain surgery and leaving him paralyzed on the left side of his body.

Family Intervention and Evidence Discovery

Micah, the son of the victim, took direct action after becoming concerned about his father's safety. He reported that his father had been missing for an extended period, leading him to break into the apartment window to search for him. Inside, Micah found his father's phones, wallet, and bed, which he described as having a large, dark, muddy stain consistent with blood.

Advertisement

Before breaking in, Micah and other family members had confronted Jeter at the apartment. They observed that Debeary's personal belongings were missing and noted the suspicious stain on the floor. Jeter allegedly told the family that Debeary had not paid rent and was consequently evicted. Micac told a TV station that Jeter was primarily concerned about the broken window rather than the missing tenant.

During the confrontation, Jeter claimed that Debeary had no bed, a statement that contradicted the physical evidence found during the police search. When officers arrived, they found no bed initially, but Jeter later changed his story. Court documents viewed by KRQE show that Jeter later claimed he did not bury Debeary or his mattress, despite evidence to the contrary.

Body Discovery and Burial Site

Police eventually located Debeary's body wrapped in a blanket, buried two feet underground below the porch outside the apartment he had been renting from Jeter. The victim was found along with his mattress, which had been moved from the apartment. The burial site was concealed beneath the structure, hiding the body from casual view.

The Albuquerque Police Department had previously issued an urgent public appeal for help in finding Debeary. A Facebook post from the agency shared a missing persons flyer describing the victim as endangered. The search efforts were intensified by the family's reports of the tenant's medical vulnerability and the lack of contact since mid-August.

Victim Background and Health Status

Debeary was a disabled individual who required significant medical care. His family emphasized his fragility, noting that he had undergone brain surgery and suffered from paralysis. These health conditions made his disappearance particularly alarming to his loved ones, who feared for his immediate safety after he failed to return home.

Police Investigation and Suspect Statements

Jeter's initial statements to police were inconsistent with the physical evidence found at the scene. He first denied having a bed for the tenant, then claimed he did not bury the body. The criminal complaint obtained by the news outlet details these contradictions, which likely contributed to the decision to charge Jeter with tampering with evidence alongside murder.

Advertisement

The case highlights the severe consequences of landlord-tenant disputes that turn violent. Jeter's alleged claims of non-payment and eviction did not justify the actions taken against Debeary. The discovery of the body under the porch confirmed the worst fears of the family and led to a swift legal response from law enforcement.

The charges against Jeter include aggravated burglary, which suggests unauthorized entry or concealment activities at the rental property. The three counts of tampering with evidence relate to the burial and attempted concealment of Debeary's remains. These charges carry significant penalties as the case moves through the court system.

Investigators continue to gather additional evidence to support the prosecution's case. The security footage from August 12 provides a timeline for Debeary's last known movements. Family testimony regarding the condition of the apartment and the interactions with Jeter provides crucial context for the events leading up to the discovery.

The legal process will now determine the extent of Jeter's responsibility for the death of Debeary. The family of the victim has been supported by the community and law enforcement throughout the search. The resolution of this case will likely impact local rental housing regulations and tenant rights protections in Albuquerque.

As the investigation concludes, the focus shifts to the judicial proceedings against Jeter. The evidence found, including the buried body and stained bedding, forms the basis of the murder charge. The community awaits the legal outcome as justice is pursued for Debeary and his family.