New Mexico Governor Primary: Haaland vs. Bregman on Democratic Side; Three Republicans Vie for Nomination Amid State Challenges

New Mexico voters are choosing gubernatorial nominees in a June 2, 2026 primary. The Democratic race pits Deb Haaland against Sam Bregman in a contentious battle over crime and representation. Three Republicans-Gregg Hull, Duke Rodriguez, and Doug Turner-are competing for their party's nomination in a state that has trended Democratic. The election occurs as the state grapples with crime, schools, and budget cuts despite oil revenue growth. A new open primary law allows unaffiliated voters to participate.

New Mexico voters are set to select the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor in a primary election on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The race is taking place as the state confronts significant challenges, including high rates of violent crime, chronically underperforming schools, and recent budget cuts.

Despite these issues, the state is experiencing a surge in revenue from oil and natural gas production, which funds various progressive social programs. The contested nomination follows an open race to succeed term-limited Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. On the Democratic side, two candidates are competing: former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

On the Republican side, three candidates are vying for the nomination: businessman Doug Turner, cannabis entrepreneur and former state Cabinet secretary Duke Rodriguez, and former Rio Rancho mayor Gregg Hull. A key feature of this election cycle is New Mexico's newly implemented open primary law, which allows the approximately 23% of voters not affiliated with any party to request either a Democratic or Republican ballot.

While several congressional and statewide races are also on the ballot, the governor's race is the primary focus. Deb Haaland, a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, could make history as the first Native American woman elected governor in the United States. Her campaign emphasizes reducing costs for families, highlighting her deep ancestral roots in New Mexico, and touting her experience in Washington, D.C. She maintains a substantial fundraising advantage over Bregman in a campaign that has grown increasingly contentious.

Haaland's team has focused on Bregman's personal wealth, portraying him as disconnected from ordinary New Mexicans. She has declined several debate invitations, a point of criticism from Bregman. Bregman, meanwhile, argues that his background as a prosecutor qualifies him to address the state's persistent crime problems and chart a new course for Democrats.

His campaign also attacked Haaland after her name surfaced in the Jeffrey Epstein files; she had flown on a private jet chartered by an Epstein company during her 2014 lieutenant governor campaign, a trip paid for by her running mate Gary King. The Republican primary features three candidates with distinct backgrounds. Gregg Hull, a three-time mayor of fast-growing Rio Rancho, presents his local leadership as a model for statewide governance, promising to attract large employers.

Duke Rodriguez, a cannabis entrepreneur and former Cabinet secretary under previous Republican Governor Susana Martinez, focuses on tax and spending policy amid the state's oil-driven revenue boom. Businessman Doug Turner also seeks the nomination. The winner of the Republican primary will face an uphill battle in the general election, as New Mexico has trended left in recent years. Democrats have won every statewide office since 2017, and it has been decades since a Republican presidential candidate carried the state.

The primary results will set the stage for a contest that will determine the state's direction on crime, education, economic development, and how to manage its energy-driven wealth. The open primary system is a significant new element in this election, potentially broadening participation beyond traditional party loyalists. With a majority of the electorate leaning Democratic, the Republican primary winner's strategy will likely involve appealing to independents while energizing the base.

For Democrats, the contest between Haaland and Bregman represents a clash of narratives: one centered on historic representation and national experience, the other on prosecutorial toughness and local accountability. The eventual nominees will need to address the state's pressing issues while navigating the political dynamics of a state that has mostly rejected Republican candidates for top offices in recent cycles but remains concerned about public safety and economic opportunity





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New Mexico Governor Primary Election Deb Haaland Sam Bregman Republican Primary Crime Education Oil Revenue Open Primary

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