A pregnant woman serving time in connection with vehicle thefts escaped by stealing a corrections transport vehicle, New Mexico authorities said.

Albuquerque, New MexicoAP — A pregnant woman serving time in connection with vehicle thefts escaped by stealing a corrections transport vehicle, New Mexico authorities said.

Rebecca Taylor, 26, fled Wednesday while being transported from a prenatal appointment in Albuquerque back to Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, authorities said. Taylor was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts stemming from a series of vehicle thefts dating to 2024, according to court records. She escaped while three correctional officers accompanying her were stopped at a Whataburger.

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Taylor was not restrained during the drive because of her pregnancy, said Brittany Roembach, a spokesperson for the department. Taylor climbed from the back seat into the driver’s seat and drove away while an officer was standing nearby the vehicle, Roembach said. A second inmate exited the vehicle after Taylor took control and is still in custody. Police found the vehicle 3 miles away about an hour later, but Taylor was not inside.