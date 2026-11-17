The New York Mets are widely expected to beef up their starting pitching this offseason after it struggled so mightily this past season. Despite having a front

New York Mets manager Andy Green hopes the club will explore all avenues to add more depth to the starting rotation. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New York Mets are widely expected to beef up their starting pitching this offseason after it struggled so mightily this past season.slated to anchor the top of the rotation this upcoming season, New York views adding perhaps multiple starters between now and the 2027 campaign as a must if they want to contend in the ultra-competitive NL East.

While it remains to be seen how much New York is willing to spend on a starting pitcher, especially with the reportedthat left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore is drawing "unexpected trade interest.

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" Last offseason, Gore was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the Washington Nationals, and the Mets are certainly familiar with the lefty hurler. Gore has also one more year of club control, and the Rangers are also rumored to be looking to trade some of their veteran pieces this offseason after missing the postseason for the third year in a row.

In a career-high 34 starts last season for the Rangers, Gore posted an 8-11 record with a career-worst 4.58 ERA, 174 strikeouts, and a 1.34 WHIP in 173 innings. Despite the 27-year-old not yet posting a record over .500 in his five major league seasons, Gore has proven to be a durable starter throughout his career.

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The lefty hurler has made 30 starts or more over the last five seasons and has also seen his innings pitched increase during that stretch.. As previously mentioned, Gore is entering the final year of club control. If Texas wants to move on from him, it might not cost the Mets that much in a trade for the lefty.

Ideally, Gore could slot in as the Mets' third starter behind Skubal and McLean, who took another step in his young career in 2026. The Rangers are clearly looking to retool their roster, trading away some of their younger players, with Gore perhaps among them. With starting pitching a top priority for the Mets this offseason, acquiring a veteran, durable starter like Gore should be a risk worth taking.

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News.

He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants. He also previously wrote for Athlon Sports, covering the NFL and MLB.