Westfield Valley Fair has landed several new merchants as the San Jose mega mall.

Trinity AudioEataly Silicon Valley, an Italian food hall at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, seen in June 2026. SAN JOSE — Westfield Valley Fair has landed several new merchants as the San Jose mega mall attempts to extend its holiday season shopping and dining boom of recent years.

, which is located near the interchange of Interstate 880 and Stevens Creek Boulevard in West San Jose.

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“Welcoming millions of shoppers through our doors every holiday season is a testament to the momentum we’ve built at Westfield Valley Fair,” said Rachel Weisser, the mall’s northwest regional marketing manager.has averaged 3.7 million visitors from Nov. 1 through Jan. 1, according to officials with mall owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, or URW. Amiri, a luxury fashion retailer that blends rock and skate culture. Its just-opened Valley Fair store is the retailer’s only standalone location in Northern California.

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Brilliant Earth, a jewelry brand known for responsibly sourced engagement rings and fine jewelry, has agreed to open a new showroom at the center. Chubby Tan, which offers Japan’s Gyutan beef tongue cuisine. The new restaurant is the dining establishment’s brand’s third in the United States and its second on the West Coast. FIGS, a healthcare apparel retailer known for its scrubs and other workwear for medical professionals.

Izumi Revolver Sushi, which offers conveyor-belt sushi to dining patrons. Guests can pick fresh plates from a rotating belt as it passes their seats.for $250 million, Valley Fair is the only Bay Area shopping center still owned by France-based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. Valley Fair has also scheduled what it describes as a full calendar of holiday events at Valley Fair.