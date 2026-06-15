New McFarlane Vault Collection DC Comics Captain Carrot Revealed

Get ready to step into the vault once again as McFarlane Toys debuts their DC Comics McFarlane Vault Collection Wave 02

Get ready to step into the vault once again as McFarlane Toys debuts their DC Comics McFarlane Vault Collection Wave 02 McFarlane Toys reveals DC Comics Captain Carrot for Vault Collection Wave 2, bringing back a hard-to-find fan favorite.

The DC Comics reissue revives the Justice League: Incarnate look with the same detailed sculpt and vibrant paint. Captain Carrot includes fewer accessories than the Collector Edition, but offers collectors a welcome second chance. DC Comics Captain Carrot is up for pre-order at $26.99 now, with an October 2026 release in McFarlane Vault Wave 2. Get ready for some multiversal action as Captain Carrot hops back into the DC Multiverse.

Originally released as part of McFarlane Toys' Collector Edition series, the fan-favorite character is returning in Wave 2 of the McFarlane Vault Collection. The Vault Collection has become McFarlane's way of bringing back some of its most popular and difficult-to-find figures, giving both longtime fans and new collectors another opportunity to add them to their collections.

While the figure comes with fewer accessories than some previous Collector Edition releases, fans can still expect the same high-quality sculpt and vibrant paint applications that made the original release so memorable. For collectors who missed him the first time around, this reissue is a nice second chance. Captain Carrot is currentlyfor $26.99 and is expected to arrive in October 2026.

Be on the lookout for more figures in Wave 2 of the McFarlane Vault Collection with Batman , Cyborg Superman, and Joker .

"A rabbit from an alternate reality of cartoon animals, Rodney was a mild-mannered cartoonist until he ate a cosmic carrot. As super-powered Captain Carrot, he joined the Zoo Crew. Over many wacky adventures, they encountered both Superman and Starro the Conqueror.

""When their world was threatened, the Zoo Crew took its inhabitants to New Earth, where they changed into ordinary animals. Carrot became a stage rabbit, before regaining his powers and helping fight Darkseid during Final Crisis. He is Earth-26's member in the pan-Multiversal super-team Justice Incarnate. They battled the Gentry and their Oblivion Machine, and fought the Legion of Doom when Earth's heroes attempted to repair the ruptured Source Wall.

"He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.

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