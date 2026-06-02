New Masters of the Universe Clip Showcases Skeletor's Hilarious Antics

A new 49-second clip from the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie has surfaced online, showcasing the villainous and comedic sides of Skeletor. The clip features Jared Leto's unrecognizable voice as the character, who is also popular for his hilarious insults in the original animated series.

A new 49-second clip from the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie has surfaced online, showcasing the villainous and comedic sides of Skeletor . The clip features Jared Leto 's unrecognizable voice as the character, who is also popular for his hilarious insults in the original animated series.

Fans seem to be liking it so far, with many praising the blend of evil and comedy that is faithful to Skeletor's portrayal. The movie, directed by Travis Knight, is set to hit theaters on June 5. Alongside Leto, the cast features Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Idris Elba, Morena Baccarin, and Charlotte Riley, among others.

The clip begins with Skeletor calling Evil-Lyn, his second-in-command, while two of his men hold a soldier in the aftermath of a battle. He says, 'I've taken away his tears. Done.

' After his men take away the captive, the villain continues, 'With the new dawn, Eternia shall witness my rise. ' He holds up his fist and laughs maniacally, but abruptly stops when he realizes all of his men and Evil-Lyn are still standing there, watching him laugh. The clip ends with Evil-Lyn nodding and saying, 'I'll know for the future, my lord.

' Fans are happy with how the movie has retained the aspect of the character's personality and made him a little bit of an idiot like the cartoons. The movie's cast and crew have been praised for their performances and understanding of the character's traits. With the movie's release just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to see more of Skeletor's hilarious antics and the blend of evil and comedy that the movie has to offer





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Masters Of The Universe Skeletor Jared Leto Travis Knight Action Movie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Masters of the Universe Footage Showcases Evil-Lyn and Skeletor's Campy DynamicA new clip from the upcoming Masters of the Universe film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films, features Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The scene highlights the film's commitment to the vibrant aesthetic of the 1980s toy line and animated series. Skeletor's CGI head and distorted voice help neutralize concerns about Leto's eccentric performance tendencies. The homage also includes toy-accurate costumes for characters like Teela (Camila Mendes) and Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), embracing the campy energy of Eternia.

Read more »

Masters of the Universe: A New Live-Action Adventure That Embraces Its Cartoon RootsTravis Knight's Masters of the Universe reboot brings the iconic franchise to live-action after decades of development hell. The film follows Prince Adam, who is sent to Earth as a child and must return to Eternia to reclaim his throne from Skeletor, learning to become the hero He-Man along the way. With heavy fan service, a Thor-inspired tone, and a commitment to the source material's playful spirit, this adaptation aims to satisfy both longtime fans and new audiences.

Read more »

New Masters of the Universe Movie Sets Franchise Record with 76% Rotten Tomatoes ScoreThe 2026 live-action Masters of the Universe, starring Nicholas Galitzine, has achieved a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from early reviews, making it the highest-rated theatrical film in the franchise's history. Critics applaud its nostalgic adventure and action but note some tonal inconsistencies. The film releases June 5, 2026.

Read more »

Skeletor: Until Next Time Mobile GameA new endless-runner mobile game based on the classic 1980s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, featuring the meme-able Skeletor.

Read more »