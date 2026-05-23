New Masters of the Universe Animated Series Coming to YouTube in June

A new animated Masters of the Universe series is set to debut on YouTube in June, marking a return to the classic franchise. The series is a reboot of the classic 1980s cartoon and will feature Prince Adam/He-Man and Skeletor battling for the fate of Eternia.

A new Masters of the Universe animated series is set to debut on YouTube in June as part of Mattel 's summer push. The series, which is a reboot of the classic 1980s cartoon, is being developed by Matthew Brown, who spent six months working on the project.

The series will feature Prince Adam/He-Man and Skeletor battling for the fate of Eternia. Mattel Studios is also releasing a feature film based on the franchise. The animated series is part of Mattel's multiyear Masters of the Universe roadmap. Writer/director Matthew Brown took to Instagram to announce the project, stating that he has been working on the reboot for the past six months.

Brown also listed the project on his LinkedIn profile as a 20-episode reboot of the classic 1980s animated show. The series is set to launch on YouTube on June 10th. Mattel is investing in content designed to keep kids' attention. The new Masters of the Universe animation debuts on YouTube this summer, part of a multiyear MOTU roadmap





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Masters Of The Universe Animated Series Youtube Mattel He-Man Skeletor June Reboot Animation New Series

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