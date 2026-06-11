New Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster from Threezero

Explore the latest addition to your Hall of Armor collection with this battle-damaged figure inspired by the Hulkbuster's showdown with Hulk. Featuring 65 points of articulation and Threezero's signature die-cast system, this figure showcases LED light-up features and interchangeable hands for dynamic posing options.

Get ready to expand your Hall of Armor collection as Threezero returns with a new Marvel Studios : The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster .

Standing at 11.7" tall, the new figure features 65 points of articulation and Threezero's signature die-cast system. This figure showcases a battle-damaged appearance inspired by the Hulkbuster's brutal showdown with Hulk in. Suit up for destruction with this impressive figure that will surely enhance any Iron Man collection. One of Hulkbuster's standout features is its opening chest and head compartments, allowing collectors to place the DLX Iron Man Mark 43 figure inside.

The fun does not stop there either, as Hulkbuster will also include LED light-up features in the eyes, arc reactor, and back panels. While accessories are limited, several interchangeable hands are included for dynamic posing options. The DLX Iron Man Mark 44 Battle-Damaged Hulkbuster is a must-have for any Marvel fan





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Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster Threezero Die-Cast System Articulation Pose Collectibles Figure Battle-Damaged Opening Chest Arc Reactor Light-Up Features Interchangeable Hands Dynamic Posing Options Hall Of Armor Collection Iron Man Collection

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