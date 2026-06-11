New Marvel Legends Figure: Doc Samson

Hasbro adds Doc Samson to its 2026 Marvel Legends retro lineup, expanding the Incredible Hulk family for collectors. The Hulk ally debuted in Incredible Hulk #141, gaining gamma-powered strength and durability while keeping his intellect. Marvel Legends Doc Samson features a detailed sculpt, bold colors, two head sculpts, extra hands, and full articulation.

Clear off more shelf space — a brand-new selection of Marvel Legends figures is on the way, including gamma-powered Doc Samson . Hasbro adds Doc Samson to its 2026 Marvel Legends retro lineup, expanding the Incredible Hulk family for collectors.

The Hulk ally debuted in Incredible Hulk #141, gaining gamma-powered strength and durability while keeping his intellect. Marvel Legends Doc Samson features a detailed sculpt, bold colors, two head sculpts, extra hands, and full articulation. Hasbro Pulse preorders open June 11 at 1 PM ET, with the new Hulk-inspired Doc Samson figure set for Fall 2026. One of the newest Marvel Legends retro releases for 2026 brings another member of the Hulk family to collectors.

Joining Mr. Green, Hulk 2099, and the Abomination is Doc Samson, who first appeared in Marvel Comics in July 1971. Dr. Leonard Samson was a psychiatrist who became involved in Bruce Banner's treatment.

However, after an experiment involving gamma radiation went wrong, Samson gained incredible strength and durability. Samson's powers were quite similar to the Hulk's, but he retained his intelligence and personality. His signature green hair quickly became one of his defining traits, and now Hasbro brings him into the spotlight with a new collectible. This Marvel Legends figure features an excellent sculpt, vibrant colors, two interchangeable head sculpts, and extra hands.

Doc Samson might now be the most popular character in the Hulk mythos, but it is nice to have Hasbro expanding its Marvel Legends roster with releases like this. The Marvel Legends Doc Samson will be available for pre-order on June 11 at 1 PM ET through 'Psychiatrist Doc Samson tried to cure the Hulk by siphoning off Gamma Radiation but then exposed himself to a small dose granting him superhuman powers and flowing green hair.

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Doc Samson figure!





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Marvel Legends Doc Samson Incredible Hulk Hulk Family Gamma-Powered Gamma Radiation Psychiatrist Bruce Banner Experiment Superhuman Powers Green Hair Collectors Pre-Order Fall 2026 Marvel Comics July 1971 Psychiatrist Doc Samson Gamma Radiation Hulk Mythos Marvel Universe Collectible Action Figure Poseable Head Premium Design Alternate Head Alt Hands 6-Inch Scale Pose Display Collector's Collection

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