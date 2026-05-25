New Malware Scam Targets Users Based on Phone Carriers and Locations, Using 250 Android Apps for Impersonation

The new scam targets users based on their phone carriers and locations, using nearly 250 Android applications to impersonate popular games and social media sites. The campaign charges premium fees and exploits users in automated subscription engines, making this a widespread threat. To protect themselves, users should consult cybersecurity experts and follow specific steps to safeguard the security. Despite the success of Google Play Protect, experts argue that the threats in the Android ecosystem necessitate a broader approach to cybersecurity.

A new malware scam is silently executing billing fraud , targeting users based on their phone carriers and locations. It impersonates popular games and social media sites, including TikTok, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto, Instagram Threads, and Facebook Messenger.

Once downloaded, it charges premium fees, enlisting users in automated subscription engines. The scheme utilizes advanced techniques like JavaScript injection, one-time password interception, and WebView automation to evade notice, automate subscriptions, track scams, and exfiltrate data. This campaign was deployed in Malaysia, Romania, Thailand, and Croatia and read victims' SIM cards, specifically targeting specific carriers. Cybersecurity group Zimperium uncovered this scam in March 2025, tracking it until at least January 2026





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Billing Fraud Scam Android Applications Impersonation Carriers Locations Google Play Protect Google's SMS Retriever API Android's Cookiemanager API Infected Apps Third-Party Marketplaces Marketplace Security Jake Singel

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