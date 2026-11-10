New Magic: The Gathering Card Reveals Seven of Nine Full Borg Transformation

Wizards of the Coast releases a new card depicting Seven of Nine fully assimilated into the Borg collective, exploring an alternate timeline in the Star Trek crossover.

A new collectible card in the Star Trek and Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond collaboration depicts a dark alternate reality where Seven of Nine, Tertiary Adjunct of Unimatrix Zero One, was never rescued from the Borg. The card art illustrates the character fully assimilated into the Borg hive mind, offering a stark contrast to her heroic journey aboard the USS Voyager.

Card Art Depicts Full Assimilation Timeline

The visual design of this new card shows Seven of Nine without the hope of redemption that defined her time with Captain Janeway and the Voyager crew. In this specific timeline, the cyborg collective had completed the assimilation process after kidnapping her as a child, leaving her appearance marked by heavy implants and Borg modifications. This imagery serves as a grim signpost to a tragic past where she remained under total Borg control rather than escaping to reclaim her humanity.

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The card features the quote 'I speak for the Borg,' which is one of her most iconic lines from the television series. When combined with the darker artwork, the text underscores the permanence of her condition in this alternate scenario. The visual narrative suggests there is very little chance of saving this version of the character from her fate, highlighting the significance of her eventual liberation in the main Star Trek continuity.

Wizards of the Coast Includes Card in Dual Commander Decks

Wizards of the Coast has made the strategic decision to include this fully Borg version of Seven of Nine in two separate Commander decks: Federation Fleet and We Are the Borg. This dual inclusion allows the character to operate effectively on both sides of the conflict, reflecting the complex nature of her backstory and her unique position between the Federation and the Borg collective.

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In the We Are the Borg deck, which is led by the Borg Queen or Locutus of Borg as an alternative option, she fits thematically as an agent of the hive. However, her appearance in the Federation Fleet deck, led by Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary, is a more surprising choice. This placement emphasizes her historical role as a bridge between the two factions and acknowledges her contributions to the Federation despite her origins.

Card Mechanics and Classifications Explained

The card is classified as a Legendary Artifact Creature with the Borg subtype and possesses 1/4 power and toughness. Her unique ability is titled That Is Irrelevant, which reads as follows: Draw a card, then discard a card. This mechanic introduces a resource management element that mirrors the Borg's relentless and impersonal nature.

When a player discards a nonland card through this ability, they may put two charge counters on up to one target artifact. This effect rewards players for managing their hand and artifacts, simulating the Borg's ability to absorb and repurpose resources from other entities. The mechanical design reinforces the thematic elements of the character while providing strategic depth for players in the Commander format.

Collaboration Launch and Market Availability

The Star Trek collaboration with Magic: The Gathering is currently live, offering players access to a variety of exciting cards, decks, and products. The Universes Beyond initiative has brought together two major franchises, creating unique collectibles that appeal to fans of both the science fiction series and the trading card game.

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This release provides an opportunity for themed game nights with friends, allowing players to explore the alternate timelines and character dynamics presented in the new set. The collection includes signature cards that are exceptionally rare, adding an element of excitement for collectors hoping to pull these special items. The integration of Star Trek characters into the Magic: The Gathering universe continues to expand the possibilities for storytelling and gameplay within the fantasy genre.