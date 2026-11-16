New magazine shares Alaska Native stories with the next generation

Trainer started the magazine Yaaruin Kids, choosing a name inspired by her connection to Yup’ik culture. The name represents the way women and young girls share traditional stories with future generations. The founder and editor, who is of Cup’ik and Yup’ik heritage, celebrated the magazine’s launch Saturday at the Anchorage Public Library.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Lexi Trainer is all about blazing a trail, but at the same time, honoring the past.

“Making sure that the next generation is proud and that the kids who are learning about us who are non-Native see it as something that is beautiful and incredible,” she said. Trainer started the magazine Yaaruin Kids choosing a name inspired by her connection to the Yup’ik culture. The name represents the way women and young girls share traditional stories with future generations.

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The founder and editor, who is of Cup’ik and Yup’ik heritage, celebrated the magazine’s launch Saturday at the Anchorage Public Library. The event helped promote the magazine and raise awareness of Alaska Native cultures and languages.

“I got to, you know, meet local families, share the magazine with folks, and also did a storytime where we shared a traditional story with the youth,” she said. Lexi and her team have also visited communities, schools and associations to showcase their initiative and share the pride and joy they find in their traditions. In the process she’s helped Alaska Native kids appreciate where they come from and develop a deeper connection to their heritage.

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They debuted the magazine at the Elders and Youth Conference, where they spoke with parents about helping educate their children.

“I have had opportunities to talk to parents, and just learn about how the magazine is already initiating important conversations for children with the adults in their lives about where they come from, who they are, what they love about their culture,” she said. Lexi grew up in her village until she was 11, then moved to a place where there were no Native people.

She noticed the stereotypes people had about Alaska Natives, realizing she could help change those perceptions highlighting the beauty of being part of that legacy. Today she shares Alaska Native languages, stories, art and activities around the state in fun and creative ways, encouraging young people to learn about their ancestors and take pride in their roots.

“Now I have an opportunity to demonstrate to people and teach people about the amazing and beautiful things that all Alaskan Native cultures are, our languages, our stories, our cultures, our people, and the way we interact with each other, the values that we have, and why they’re so important,” she said. After speaking with children about the magazine, she realized the impact it had on them. She asked simple questions, such as “Where are your parents from?

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” The children answered with confidence. Subscriptions recently opened, with deliveries set to begin in January. The team is also working to place the magazine in local hospitals and other locations across Alaska. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com