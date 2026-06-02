New Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake Street Party at Oogie Boogie Bash

The Disneyland entertainment team will introduce a new Haunted Mansion-themed street party this year to replace a popular Oogie Boogie Bash parade while construction continues on the world’s first Coco attraction at Disney California Adventure.

Concept art for the new Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake street party coming to Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. The Disneyland entertainment team will introduce a new Haunted Mansion -themed street party this year to replace a popular Oogie Boogie Bash parade while construction continues on the world’s first Coco attraction at Disney California Adventure.

Oogie Boogie Bash tickets will go on sale June 16 to Inspire Key holders, June 17 to all other Magic Key holders and June 18 to the general public, according to Disneyland officials. Oogie Boogie Bash kicks off Aug. 18 at Disney California Adventure with more nights than ever this year. The 2026 seasonal event will run on 33 select nights through Oct. 31 at the Anaheim theme park.

Concept art for the new Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake street party shows the street party will include familiar Haunted Mansion characters like the cemetery caretaker, grave diggers, ballroom dancers and a few ghoulish ghosts. Haunted Mansion props on the parade floats will include the conservatory casket, cryptic gravestones, gargoyle candleholders, haunted armor and stretching room portraits, according to the concept art.

An upcharge Oogie Boogie Bash dessert party with Nightmare Before Christmas-themed treats will offer reserved viewing for the street party. The Disneyland entertainment team uses terms like ‘street party’ and ‘cavalcade’ to set visitor expectations below a typical full-scale parade. Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 will also feature the Villains Grove haunted walk-thru experience, trick-or-treat trails, meet-and-greet photo ops with Disney characters in Halloween costumes, specialty-themed food and drinks and collectible merchandise.

Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake will replace the Frightfully Fun Parade this year due to construction of the new Coco boat ride in Disney California Adventure. Newly installed construction walls for the Coco attraction run in front of the parade gate that provides access for floats and performers to the Disney California Adventure parade route. Disneyland has not yet announced an opening date for the new Coco boat ride, but the attraction is expected to debut in 2027 or 2028





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Disneyland Oogie Boogie Bash Haunted Mansion Coco Attraction Madame Leota’S Swinging Wake Street Party Frightfully Fun Parade Villains Grove Haunted Walk-Thru Experience Trick-Or-Treat Trails Meet-And-Greet Photo Ops With Disney Character Specialty-Themed Food And Drinks Collectible Merchandise

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