New Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons take first flight

Bluey, Joe Cool Snoopy and Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey have officially taken flight. Macy's newest Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons completed their first public test runs at BalloonFest ahead of their parade debut.

New Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons just went on their first test flight The newest stars of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took to the skies Saturday as crews conducted annual BalloonFest test flights in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The closed-to-the-public event serves as a trial run for new balloons before they make their official parade debut in Manhattan later this month. Among this year's additions are Joe Cool Snoopy, featuring the iconic Peanuts character in his signature sunglasses alongside Woodstock, as well as Bluey and Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey. Crews spent the day inflating and flying the giant character balloons to ensure they are ready for the parade's milestone 100th-year celebration.

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Ransomware attack knocks out key Queens library services The public will get a closer look at the balloons during the annual Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration on Nov. 25 outside the American Museum of Natural History, where the giant inflatables will be prepared ahead of Thanksgiving Day.