New low-cost veterinary hospital to break ground in San Diego

San Diego Humane Society will host a wall-breaking ceremony to launch its new low-cost Community Veterinary Hospital & Spay/Neuter Center Tuesday.

The San Diego Humane Society will host a wall-breaking ceremony this week to launch its new low-cost Community Veterinary Hospital & Spay/Neuter Center. The launch of a new SDHS veterinary hospital will bring low-cost services to the San Diego community.

The San Diego Humane Society will host a wall-breaking ceremony this week to launch its new low-cost Community Veterinary Hospital & Spay/Neuter Center, announced Monday. The new facility will serve as a single destination where pet families can access low-cost, high-quality medical care, spay/neuter services and support, the SDHS said. The groundbreaking event was set for Tuesday morning at 5485 Gaines St., across the street from the organization's main San Diego campus.

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The groundbreaking hoped to draw society leaders, veterinarians, and donors for a symbolic hammer-swinging ceremony to mark the removal of"barriers" to care, according to the SDHS. Officials noted that the center will address regional issues by providing affordable exams, surgeries, vaccines and spay/neuter services throughout San Diego.