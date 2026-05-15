New Lord of the Rings Film Brings Tom Bombadil to the Big Screen

The new Lord of the Rings film being written by Stephen Colbert plans to bring a long-awaited character to the big screen, ending a 25+ year wait for Tolkien-lovers. Tom Bombadil is set to play a major role in the story, with the movie adopting the character as he appears in the books. Meanwhile, Andy Serkis' The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to further explore Tolkien's Middle-Earth.

The new Lord of the Rings film being written by Stephen Colbert aims to center its narrative around the Fellowship chapters involving Tom Bombadil , a long-awaited character that has not been featured in past adaptations.

The movie is set 14 years after Frodo's journey to the Undying Lands, with a frame story involving the return of Sam, Merry, and Pippin's adventures. Stephen Colbert, a renowned Lord of the Rings scholar and comedian, brings his expertise to the project.

The movie, provisionally titled Shadow of the Past, is part of the two new films set to explore Tolkien's Middle-Earth, with Andy Serkis' The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum set to release later that year





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Lord Of The Rings Tom Bombadil Stephen Colbert Andy Serkis Middle-Earth Tolkien Movie Adaptation

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